A Dungeons & Dragons VR game has been announced

Developer Resolution Games has announced it's making a Dungeons & Dragons VR game.

In collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, the studio best known for its digital fantasy tabletop adventure title Demeo will be creating the first officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons game in virtual reality.

"As anyone who’s played Demeo can guess, we’re incredibly huge fans of tabletop role-playing games,” Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games, said in a press release. "They have an unparalleled power to bring people together to create shared experiences, and that’s something we’ve tried to capture, too, with nearly every release in our library.

"Dungeons & Dragons offers one of the richest fantasy worlds that has ever been created, and it only gets bigger with every new sourcebook and adventure. We’re beyond humbled to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible IP and look forward to sharing the first details of this new project in the future."

The award-winning Demeo, which is inspired by the popular tabletop game and draws from other games like Magic: The Gathering, launched in 2021 for PlayStation 5 and the Oculus Quest and later arrived on PlayStation VR2 in early 2023.

Its 2023 sequel, Demeo Battles, a competitive turn-based strategy game, is also available right now for PC via Meta Quest 2, and will also be coming to PS5 and PSVR2 in 2024.

As of writing, Resolution Studios hasn't provided any details on what platforms the new Dungeons & Dragons game will launch on. We also don't have any official artwork or teaser trailers, so it'll be a while before we'll know for certain.

"Resolution Games has a clear understanding of how to bring players together and capture the fun of tabletop gaming on digital platforms in an accessible way,” said Eugene Evans, senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro.

"They are an ideal partner to bring a new Dungeons & Dragons video game to life in VR and beyond. Dungeons & Dragons and our other world class gaming brands continue to attract amazing partners as we execute our strategy to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development."

Dungeons & Dragons has seen a rise in popularity in the past year, receiving an adaptation in the form of the Honour Among Thieves movie, as well as the massively successful game from Larian Studios, Baldur's Gate 3.

