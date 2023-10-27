A Cyberpunk 2077 expansion set after the main story was never on the table, says CD Projekt Red

It turns out that post-game expansions for Cyberpunk 2077 were never on the cards, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

Cyberpunk 2077's narrative director, Igor Sarzyński, told PC Gamer that the endings currently featured in the game should be considered final, with protagonist V's story having reached its conclusion.

"We did consider a couple of other scenarios," Sarzyński says in regards to the development of the Phantom Liberty expansion. "But none of them were a continuation of the main game story. The endings are too diverse to have a single post-main story thread make sense for them all⁠—and you don't want to pick one and invalidate other people's choices."

It's true that Cyberpunk 2077's endings - including the one added in the Phantom Liberty expansion, offer vastly different conclusions to V's story. It'd be a near-impossible task to tie all those possible threads together into a single outcome.

Sarzyński added that the game's endings were designed to give players "an uneasy feeling, forcing them to think, not providing straight answers. They stick with you. No need to water them down. Sometimes less is more."

He certainly isn't wrong about that. Without delving into spoiler territory, all of Cyberpunk 2077's endings are incredibly costly when it comes to V's future and the fates of those around them. At worst, they're soul-crushing; painfully bittersweet at best. I feel that tying them all up into a single canon good or bad outcome would definitely cheapen the impact they had.

Plus, I like to imagine there's room for players to draw their own conclusions, considering V's future is sort of left open to interpretation in many of the game's endings. This is especially true for the additional conclusion made available after completing the Phantom Liberty expansion, should you make certain choices during its climax mission.

