Bloodborne director is ‘very happy’ so many people want a remake, but hasn’t confirmed if one is actually happening

FromSoftware president and Bloodborne’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has acknowledged the demand for the popular 2015 action-role-playing game to be remade, but hasn’t confirmed if one is ever going to happen.

Speaking in a new interview with Eurogamer , Miyazaki stated that he’s “very happy” so many fans are asking for a remake to happen, and said that “those passionate voices in the community” make the team behind the game “feel thrilled.” Noting that the team has a lot of “specific memories” of Bloodborne, he added: “It makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories.”

Earlier in the interview, he acknowledged the benefits of remakes, and said that new hardware can sometimes make things possible that just couldn’t be done in the original releases of games, such as ways to “render specific expressions.”

He also pointed out that bringing games to modern hardware simply allows more players to experience them. “I think that accessibility is important. I think that can be the driving force between bringing an old game to a new platform,” he said.

However, speaking to IGN about the topic, Miyazaki stated that “it's not in my place to talk about Bloodborne specifically” since FromSoftware doesn’t own the IP, Sony does. He reiterated that he thinks “it was a great project,” but ultimately, “we're not at liberty to speak to it."

So, fans have no official hints as to whether they can ever expect Bloodborne to make a return on current-generation hardware. Previously, it was released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and so much of the fan demand has centered around bringing the title to PlayStation 5 and PC.

For now, players will just have to focus their attention on Shadow of the Erdtree - the upcoming expansion for FromSoftware’s open-world RPG Elden Ring . The expansion received its first trailer yesterday (February 21), which gave fans their first look at the game’s new location and enemies, as well as the confirmation of that all-important release date. Shadow of the Erdtree is set to launch on June 21.