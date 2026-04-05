Battlefield 6 captures the 'gritty, authentic, modern soldier experience' according to its audio director
"We had to find what our version of heroism is"
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- Ripple Effect studio audio director Jeff Wilson has discussed the game's "gritty" soundtrack
- "The campaign has the most amount of music in it because it's thematic," he said
- He also explained how the team weaved "musical flavour" into the multiplayer experience
Ripple Effect studio audio director Jeff Wilson has spoken on the creation of the Battlefield 6 soundtrack, which he says was intended to capture the "gritty, authentic, modern soldier experience".
In a new interview with TechRadar Gaming, the veteran first-person shooter (FPS) developer talked about working on the three "big tentpole experiences" that underpin the game: the premium campaign and multiplayer offering, plus the free-to-play Redsec battle royale mode.
"The campaign has the most amount of music in it because it's thematic, it's where we're telling the stories of our characters," he said. "When we move into multiplayer, we have to scale the music back quite a bit to reinforce the most important moments."Article continues below