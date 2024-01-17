Baldur's Gate 3's notorious Xbox save bug finally has a fix, thank the gods

Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox Series X|S save bugs may finally be at an end.

For those not in the know, the critically acclaimed role-playing game (RPG) from Larian Studios has been facing severe issues with its saves, at least for those playing on the Xbox version. Ever since the game's release for Xbox Series X|S on December 8, 2023, players have been losing saves, resulting in hours of lost content for those looking to embark on Baldur's Gate 3's epic fantasy adventure for themselves.

Since the fix requires an update to Xbox firmware, it's worth noting that the update won't trigger automatically. As Larian Studios explained in a Tweet, the fix was made available on January 16 but must be manually installed at this stage. That said, the update is slated to roll out automatically sometime next week, so this won't be an issue in the long run.

A comment from Larian on the Tweet elaborates: "Although we haven’t been able to verify this fix independently, we’re optimistic that Microsoft [has] gotten to the bottom of it!"

The update was also announced via a Tweet from Xbox Support. "An Xbox System Update will be rolling out from today [January 16] to address the Save Game issue on Baldur's Gate 3, " read the Tweet. Despite the rollout, however, commenters on the Tweet have still reported issues and crashes.

"Manually updated the console. Game is still crashing at launch. Any other tips? I'd prefer not to delete my saves." said Twitter user @Zeratul in a comment on Xbox's original post.

Baldur's Gate 3's director of publishing, Michael Douse, also spoke about the update in a separate Tweet, writing: "Save issue on Xbox should finally be over. Download the update when it goes live and please do let me know how you get on!"

Hopefully, Douse's optimism isn't unfounded, and the complaints on Xbox's update post are exceptions rather than the rule. Either way, it looks as though this fix won't bring back lost saves. We at TechRadar Gaming hope that this update will lead to an end to this sad saga of deleted characters and disappointed players.

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the best RPGs of all time and comes highly recommended. However, you may also want to check out our list of the best Xbox Series X games.