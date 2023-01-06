There is no shortage of good reasons to utilize a VPN (opens in new tab), with thoughts of increased security, anonymity, and bypassing geo restrictions coming easily to mind. However, getting one up and running is not always the simplest of tasks for a VPN newbie who may not want to manually setup a Kill Switch, or choose between security protocols such as WireGuard (opens in new tab), OpenVPN, or L2TP/IPsec (hint: stick with the first two choices). There are also issues that not every VPN is supported on multiple platforms, so that after choosing a VPN service provider, it may not work on all of your devices.

Thankfully, software has been developed to deal with these challenges, such as OpenConnect.

History of OpenConnect

OpenConnect is open source software for establishing a secure connection to a VPN. It has been around for another decade, having its initial release in 2009, with subsequent development to its most recent version, 9.01, which debuted in Spring of 2022. It was originally authored by David Woodhouse, with subsequent development by Daniel Lenski and Nikos Mavrogiannopoulis.

Not to be confused with Open Connect

Perhaps to make this just a little bit more confusing, there is also Open Connect, which are the same two words, just with a space between them. This is a program from streaming video juggernaut, Netflix, to give its subscribers a smooth video streaming platform. This allows Netflix to partner with ISP’s, to have servers positioned closer so content can be streamed across shorter distances, and thereby localized.

Keep in mind that Netflix’ Open Connect, while it has a too similar name, is a separate and different program than OpenConnect.

What was the need for OpenConnect?

The need for an open source solution came out to improve Cisco AnyConnect, a secure mobility client. It is designed to establish a corporate VPN to allow a mobile workforce to connect securely to company resources. It is a popular system that is used across many industries, including universities, enterprise and healthcare. It is multi-platform, with apps for mobile phones to support access for users on the go.

Despite it coming from Cisco, a top networking provider, there are some shortcomings. This includes that the software gets acquired as a per user subscription, and this cost can be substantial for a large organization with a large workforce that needs to be supported. Additionally, some users criticize that despite this being mature software, the user interface is quite dated. Furthermore, there are some stability issues, and difficulties with recovering a password if SMS has not been enabled previously.

Given the issues around it, an open source solution as an alternative was welcomed in this software niche. However, there should be an understanding that OpenConnect is not supported, or affiliated in any way with Cisco Systems, or any of the providers of the protocols that it can work with, such as Juniper Networks or Palo Alto Networks.

What is OpenConnect?

Given the issues around Cisco’s proprietary software AnyConnect, OpenConnect offers the open source version. It is designed to not only be cross platform to support a wide range of devices, but also as a multi-protocol SSL VPN client. As it is released under the GNU Lesser Public License, version 2.1, OpenConnect is available as a free download for use as client software. There is also a version, known as ocserv, that is for the OpenConnect VPN server.

The protocols that can be used with OpenConnect include:

Cisco AnyConnect

Pulse Connect Secure

Array Networks AG SSL VPN

F5 Big-IP SSL VPN

Juniper SSL VPN

Palo Alto Networks GlobalProtect SSL VPN

Fortinet Fortigate SSL VPN

This covers a full gamut of the protocols that users are likely to need for their VPN’s.

What platforms are supported?

OpenConnect has been designed to support a number of platforms via its cross platform approach. This includes the two major desktop platforms of Windows and Mac OS X. It also includes Linux, OpenBSD, FreeBSD which covers Debian GNU/kFreeBSD, NetBSD, DragonFly BSD, OpenIndiana/OpenSolaris, and Solaris 10/11.

Processors supported include x86, and PowerPC.

There is also partial support for mobile users via smartphone apps. In the iOS store, unfortunately, there is no OpenConnect app available. Android users have it better for OpenConnect, as there is an app available on the Google Play Store, which may go back to Android's Linux roots. It has 500k+ downloads, and gets 4.1 out of 5 stars. This app was last updated a while back, in 2020, and also does not have full support for all protocols, as for example it lacks support for Palo Alto Networks GlobalProtect VPN protocol, which OpenConnect does support.

What are some features of OpenConnect?

OpenConnect enjoys its popularity, not just because of the free cost, but also the many features that it has. Here are some notable ones:

VPN lists can go out of date over time. OpenConnect features an automatic update of the VPN server list, along with the configurations.

It is crucial for users to be authenticated. This need is addressed via a number of methods. This encompasses support for SecurID software tokens, HTTP forms, SSL certificates, OATH TOTP or HOTP software tokens, and Yubikey OATH tokens.

Manually configuring IP addresses and routes is tedious, and gets beyond painful. OpenConnect covers this need as it can automatically detect IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, along with routes.

Connections can occur via both the SOCKS5 proxy, and also the HTTP proxy, which includes libproxy support for automatic proxy configuration.

Having to reconfigure a VPN each time a user moves is challenging, especially when traveling to remain connected. OpenConnect has roaming support to support a reconnection as the user moves, and the local IP address changes.

Conclusion

Offering a more than viable, and even competitive software package to a professional software package from Cisco with their AnyConnect is not an easy task. Looking at the features, it is quite impressive that OpenConnect can provide so much functionality under an open source model.

