These are the best Oculus Quest accessories deals on Black Friday

Best Buy's Oculus Quest accessories deals are currently offering some of the most aggressive rates on add-ons to the coveted VR headset that any owner (or prospective VR headset owner) can benefit from for a budget price.

Some of the more competitive Oculus Quest accessories deals include the Logitech G333 VR for just $29.99 (was $50) (opens in new tab) for a $20 saving. They are some of the cheapest VR headphones we've come across from a reliable manufacturer in recent memory. Interested in a more high-end option? The Soundcore VR P10 Wireless In-Ear Earbuds are available for only $69.99 (was $100) (opens in new tab) - saving you $30.

It's just a brief taste of the whole spread we're seeing in the Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, so if you're after discounts and bundles on the Oculus Quest 2 itself, that should be your next port of call. What's more, for more discounts, we're also bringing you the best Black Friday gaming deals.

Today's best Oculus Quest accessories deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech G333 VR: was $50 now $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - VR earbuds aren't usually the cheapest thing around, but the Logitech G333 VR can certainly offer exceptional value for money. These earphones are made with the Oculus Quest in mind, so there's no need to worry about compatibility problems here.



(opens in new tab) Soundcore VR P10 Wireless In-Ear Earbuds for Meta Quest 2: was $100 now $69.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Do you want a higher-quality set of earbuds? Well, the Soundcore VR P10 looks better than what we usually see at under the $70 mark. These have been made with Meta's latest VR headset as the focus, too!



(opens in new tab) Anker Charging Dock for Meta Quest 2: was $100 now $78.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $21 - Having somewhere to conveniently charge your Quest 2 headset and controllers is always helpful, and this Anker Charging dock can do just that for a very competitive rate. Considering it's well under the $80 mark, this third-party accessory fits right in with the official gear.



More Oculus Quest accessories deals

Interested in more Oculus Quest accessories offers where you are? Not to worry! Our price comparison technology does the heavy lifting to bring you discounts on the VR headset in your region.

More US Black Friday deals