Save big on web hosting and .com domains for Namecheap’s birthday

Domain registrar (opens in new tab) Namecheap is celebrating its 22nd birthday with a massive sale, offering 15% off renewals including domains, web hosting (opens in new tab), SSL certificates, business email (opens in new tab) and premium DNS to its loyal customers.

Additionally, Namecheap’s new customers will have the opportunity to benefit from a 44% off .com domains and up to 44% off select domain transfers.

To take advantage of the renewal offers, current Namecheap (opens in new tab) customers should use the coupon code BDAYGEN22 for all domain, SSL (opens in new tab), private email and premium DNS renewals, and for all web hosting renewals, use the coupon code BDAYHOSTING22.

Additionally, Namecheap has generated a discount code (BDAYTRANSFER22) for users to transfer up to 100 domain names over to Namecheap from a list of select TLDs for only $7.88 for .com and $9.38 for .net, as well as other classic TLDs.

All Namecheap customers can also register the popular .com domain for just $7.88/1st yr — which is 44% off the regular price.

This exclusive one day birthday offer is available from 12 am EDT on October 11, until 11:59 pm EDT on October 12, 2022.

Why is this a great deal?

Most web hosting and domain registration discounts usually focus on slashing prices for new customers, however, Namecheap is giving its current customers a chance to save some money too.

As well as the discount, Namecheap is offering a free one year sponsorship opportunity for up to 22 non-profit organizations and charities.

Successful applicants will receive any non-premium domain they like or free renewal, a web hosting package that best suits their needs, and free PositiveSSL certificate for security.

With the application process now open, the opportunity is open to anyone who has recently started a non-profit, needs a website, and has the know-how to build one, and Namecheap is also accepting applications from existing organizations who would benefit from the freebies on offer.