Nuance's speech recognition software deal is something to talk about

The latest edition of popular speech-to-text app Nuance Dragon has launched - and the company is celebrating with a discounted PowerMic 4 bundle with every purchase of Dragon Professional v16.

Pick up the speech recognition software and you can and you can save over 40% on the ergonomic USB microphone that’s built for dictating, navigating, reviewing and editing.

However, it’s worth noting that this deal is available to users in the US, UK, and Germany.

Dragon Professional and PowerMic 4 deal

(opens in new tab) See the full Dragon Professional and PowerMic 4 bundle in your territory: US bundle (opens in new tab) was $424 now $150 UK bundle (opens in new tab) was £222 now £130 German bundle (opens in new tab) was €258 now €149 Get the PowerMic 4 for just $150 / £129.99 / €149 when you buy Dragon Professional v16. The mic is designed to work seamlessly with the software, letting you take notes and navigate the desktop through voice and button commands without constantly switching between mouse and microphone.

Why choose Dragon Professional and the PowerMic 4?

Dragon Professional has long been an office essential for anyone converting spoken word to text or navigating desktops. When we last reviewed it, we found a highly capable speech recognition tool that impressed us with its high accuracy, deep vocabulary, and range of commands.

Now, version 16 is promising even better results. Optimized for Windows 11, Nuance’s newest tool features faster processing and greater accuracy even in louder spaces. It’s a scalable productivity tool that works for individuals such as medical practitioners, small teams and large organizations.

Boosting productivity further, the PowerMic 4 features a unidirectional, noise‑cancellation microphone and programmable buttons to speed up workflows. The plug-and-play dictation microphone also has “voice fill‑in” capabilities, which let you add recognized text into pre-built templates.

Don’t need a mic? Nuance’s speech-to-text software is available as a standalone product - and it’s subscription-free. Buy the software once and it’s yours to own forever.