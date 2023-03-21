Microsoft's Nuance launches Dragon Legal deal that'll get everyone talking

By Steve Clark
published

Buy Dragon Legal v16 and save on the PowerMic 4

Woman and man talking over a computer
(Image credit: Unsplash / Amy Hirschi )
Microsoft’s Nuance has launched the newest version of Dragon Legal - and to coincide with the release, the company is bundling the top speech-to-text software with a heavily discounted PowerMic 4. 

Built for legal practices of all sizes, Dragon Legal lets you use your voice to create, edit, and navigate specialized legal documentation - a task made easier with the dedicated dictation microphone designed to work seamlessly with the software. 

This deal is currently only available in the US. However, a Dragon Professional/PowerMic 4 bundle is live in the US, UK, and Germany. For more details, click here (opens in new tab).  

Dragon Legal and PowerMic 4 deal

Image (opens in new tab)

Dragon Legal and PowerMic 4 bundle (opens in new tab) was $424 now $150 

Take hold of the PowerMic 4 for just $150 with every copy of Dragon Legal. The ergonomic  dictation microphone lets you record notes, and navigate your computer using voice and button commands, so you don’t have to switch between mouse and microphone while you work. 

Dragon Legal is the legal version of the hugely popular Dragon Professional. Now on version 16, the software features an exhaustive legal vocabulary that’s made to speed up workflows and increase billable hours. 

After testing the near-identical Professional edition, we were delighted to discover a powerful speech-to-text tool with an impressively high accuracy, deep vocabulary, and range of commands. Version 16, freshly optimized for Windows 11, has seen major improvements. It’s faster, the company said, and even more accurate even in noisy environments or when speaking with accents. 

The PowerMic 4 is designed for improved productivity, equipped with a unidirectional, noise‑cancellation microphone and programmable buttons that let you take greater control over voice captures, dictation, and navigation. Nuance’s dictation microphone even featured “voice fill‑in” capabilities, letting legal teams add recognized text into templates for faster workflows. 

Not looking for a microphone? Dragon Legal v16 is available as a subscription-free standalone download - buy the software once and it’s yours to own forever. 

See the full details by clicking here (opens in new tab)

