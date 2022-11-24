Nexcess' Black Friday sale is live with up to 75% off managed WordPress hosting and WooCommerce

This Black Friday, take advantage of Nexcess’ biggest sale ever. For a limited time, get 75% off your first three months on new WordPress, WooCommerce (opens in new tab), and Magento (opens in new tab) plans. This means Nexcess' cheapest managed WordPress hosting (opens in new tab) plan is discounted to just $4.75/mo for the first four months.
With this great Black Friday web hosting deal (opens in new tab), there’s never been a better time to try out Nexcess’ managed web hosting (opens in new tab) platform.
Whether you’re looking to start a new website or move your existing site to a faster, more reliable host, now is the time to act. But hurry – this offer ends at the end of the month.
Nexcess Spark managed WordPress:
$19 $4.75 (opens in new tab)
Save 75% off Nexcess' managed WordPress hosting this Black Friday for the first three months. Get 15GB storage, 2TB bandwidth, 10 PHP workers per site, 20 autoscaled PHP workers per site, Free SSL and free email.
> Maker plan managed WordPress hosting:
$79 $19.75 for 3 months and then $79/mo (opens in new tab)
> XS plan Magento hosting:
$59 $14.75 for 3 months and then $59/mo (opens in new tab)
> Starter plan WooCommerce hosting:
$19 $4.75 for 3 months and then $19/mo (opens in new tab)
Use promo code: NEXCESSBF2022. Offer ends November 30, 2022.
How to get the offer
Getting the offer is easy. All you need to do is head over to the Nexcess website and sign up for a new account.
Be sure to use the promo code: NEXCESSBF2022 at checkout to get your discount on Managed WordPress (opens in new tab), Managed WooCommerce (opens in new tab), and Magento (opens in new tab).
Nexcess is the perfect choice for anyone looking for fast, reliable, and secure managed hosting. Nexcess has over 20 years of experience in delivering world-class hosting solutions and its team of experts is available to lend a helping hand – 24/7.
Plus, the Nexcess platform is optimized for speed and security, so you can rest assured that your website will always be safe and loading quickly for your visitors.
- Check out our list of the best Black Friday website builder deals (opens in new tab) out there