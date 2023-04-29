Memorial Day is a month away - here are the best sales to shop right now

While the 2023 Memorial Day sales event is still a month away, that doesn't mean you have to wait till May 29 to snag a bargain. Plenty of offers are available to shop right now on everything from patio furniture, lawnmowers, and grills to TVs, mattresses, appliances, and more. We've listed our top picks below from all your favorite online retailers and compared the current promotion to last year's Memorial Day sales.



Some of today's best bargains are on mattresses, like this offer from DreamCloud, which includes 40% off all mattresses beating last year's Memorial Day sale. You can also score 33% sitewide savings at Nectar, bringing its best-selling Memory Foam Mattress down to just $699 - that's $100 less than last year's price.



If you're shopping for early appliance sales, you can save up to $1,000 off major appliances from Samsung, and Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale is offering 30% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from brands like LG, Whirlpool, and GE. We saw similar discounts at last year's sale, and we expect prices won't any further during the retailer's official Memorial Day sale.



More standout offers from today include patio furniture deals at Walmart and Target. Plus, if you're looking for a cheap TV, Best Buy has some fantastic prices on a range of displays from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.



While we can't guarantee you'll see better deals on Memorial Day proper, today's offers include impressive discounts that rival last year's sales. If you want to keep up with more bargains launched in the coming weeks, you can check out our main Memorial Day sales guide, regularly updated with all the top online offers.

Today's best sales ahead of Memorial Day

DreamCloud mattress: 40% off all mattresses

DreamCloud's current offer of 40% off all mattresses beats last year's Memorial Day sale. Today's promotion brings the queen-size Luxury Hybrid mattress down to $799, which is $200 less than last year's offer. It doesn't include the free sleep accessories, but if you're looking for a great deal on a highly-rated mattress, this is a fantastic value. The DreamCloud mattress suits back and stomach sleepers and comes with a year-long risk-free trial, plus a Forever Warranty.

Samsung: save up to $1,200 on bespoke refrigerators

Samsung's latest sale is a preview of the Memorial Day sale with over $1,000 on major appliances, including Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also includes discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

Home Depot: up to 30% off major appliances

Appliances are always a hot seller during Memorial Day sales, and Home Depot is currently running a Spring Black Friday sale that offers 30% off major appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and more. You'll have to hurry though, this promotion ends on May 30, and we predict you'll see similar prices at this year's Home Depot Memorial Day sale.

Best Buy: Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs from $149.99

If you're looking to grab a cheap TV ahead of Memorial Day, Best Buy has record-low prices on some beautiful displays from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. You'll find a range of TVs on sale, so whether you're looking for a high-end OLED display or a small-screen budget set, Best Buy's current sale has you covered, and predict the prices won't drop much further at its official Memorial Day sale.

Nectar mattress: 33% off mattresses, bedding, and more

Nectar's current sale is offering 33% off everything, including mattresses, which matches last year's Memorial Day sale. While you're missing out on the free bedding accessories, you're able to save up to $560 on Nectar's best-selling Memory Foam Mattress, which brings the queen size from $999 to $699. This is a great value lower-mid-range memory foam mattress, which we gave 4/5 stars in our Nectar Mattress review.

Walmart: up to $200 off patio furniture, grills, and lawnmowers

Walmart is an excellent destination for Memorial Day summer savings, and the retailer is getting an early start with discounts on patio furniture, planters, grills, lawnmowers, pools, and gardening tools. While we expect deeper discounts during Walmart's official Memorial Day sale, you'll still find impressive prices on a wide range of popular outdoor items.

Target: up to 30% off outdoor furniture and accessories

Target's patio furniture is always a popular category during Memorial Day, and the retailer is running a sale right now that includes up to 30% off outdoor furniture and accessories. You can save on patio chairs, tables, dining sets, outdoor rugs, lights, pillows, and planters from popular brands like Threshold and Opalhouse. We usually don't see steeper discounts than 30% on items like furniture from Target, so if you have an eye on an item, we recommend taking advantage now.

