Liquid Web could save you tons on VPS hosting this Black Friday

Looking for a reliable managed web hosting (opens in new tab) service? Well look no further as Liquid Web (opens in new tab) (for a limited time) could save you 75% off your first two months, and then 50% off per month for the life of the server, when you choose Liquid Web's managed dedicated hosting (opens in new tab) service.

Additionally, Liquid Web is offering 60% off four months on monthly managed VPS hosting (opens in new tab) plans and 75% off annual plans, which is a Black Friday web hosting deal (opens in new tab) you may not want to miss.

What the deal includes

Managed dedicated hosting discount

Liquid Web is offering 75% off two months of its managed dedicated hosting service and then 50% off per month for the life of the server. This is a great opportunity to get started with managed dedicated hosting at a fraction of the regular price.

Managed dedicated hosting is a great solution for businesses that need more control and flexibility than shared hosting (opens in new tab) can provide. With managed dedicated hosting, you'll get your own server with guaranteed resources and 24/7 support from the Liquid Web team.

To take advantage of this offer, simply use the coupon code: BFA2022 when you checkout. This offer is valid until November 30, 2022.

Managed VPS hosting discount

Liquid Web is also running a deal on managed VPS hosting plans. For a limited time, you can get 60% off four months on monthly VPS plans or 75% off annual plans.

Use the coupon code: BFAVPS22 when you checkout. This offer is valid until November 30, 2022.

Why is this a great deal?

Liquid Web is one of the top web hosting (opens in new tab) services that offer managed dedicated hosting, and there are several reasons why you should consider them for your hosting needs.

Liquid Web has a long history in the hosting industry since 1997. Additionally, the company is known for its excellent customer service - with a team of knowledgeable support staff available 24/7 to help you with any issues you might have.

Liquid Web also offers a wide range of features and options—you can tailor its services to meet your specific needs.