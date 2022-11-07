Keep forgetting passwords? Then remember to grab this deal for 30% off a top-notch password manager

We all know that passwords are a bit of a hassle. Well, quite a lot of a hassle, let’s be honest – and that can lead some people to take silly shortcuts which really aren’t a good idea.

The problem with maintaining a range of robust and secure passwords for your various online accounts is that they necessarily have to be a complex mix of characters and numbers (plus symbols, too, and capital letters); and such affairs can be very tricky to remember.

So, the temptation is to use passwords which are easy to recall, the problem being that they’re very easy to crack for hackers – and even worse, maybe even easy to simply guess.

Or you could think up a somewhat more complex password, and use it over multiple accounts, thinking that at least then, you’ve only got one thing to remember. It doesn’t take a genius to see why this is a terrible idea – should a firm get hacked or involved in some kind of data breach, and your account password is leaked, any malicious party that gets hold of it will likely try the password on other accounts, and will get access to those, too.

Yet despite this obvious danger, in a recent survey TechRadar Pro conducted, over 60% of those questioned admitted to reusing the same password across multiple accounts. That’s nearly two out of three people – and they did so because they couldn’t be bothered with the hassle of trying to remember multiple passwords.

Of course, you don’t have to try and cram multiple complex passwords into your brainbox for recall whenever needed, because you can get software to do that for you. If you’ve ever perused our roundup of the best password managers, you’ll be aware of the top names in this category of apps.

And one of our picks for the best of the bunch is Keeper, with the good news being that currently Keeper plans are reduced by 30% in a deal that runs until November 13.

(opens in new tab) Keeper Unlimited Plan: £20.99 per year (opens in new tab)| 1 user

Save 30% - This is the plan for a single user, providing unlimited password storage across all devices. Not only that, you get extra benefits such as securely storing credit card details (so you don't have to enter them). This deal runs until November 13.

(opens in new tab) Keeper Family Plan: £50.39 per year (opens in new tab) | 5 users

Save 30% - With the Family plan you get everything in the Unlimited subscription, except there's support for five users. Each user is given a private vault for storing sensitive data into the bargain. Again, this offer runs until November 13.

Keeper has two main subscription plans, the first of which is designed for an individual user – that’s Keeper Unlimited (opens in new tab). This equips a single user with everything they require to cover their password needs across an unlimited number of devices.

Alongside that is the Keeper Family (opens in new tab) subscription, which covers five users – a typically-sized family, in other words – and each of those family members gets their own private vault in which they can store sensitive data (plus this plan gives you 10GB of secure cloud storage).

When you sign up for Keeper, you’ll also get the opportunity to purchase add-ons that can deliver valuable extra features into the mix for your subscription term. For example, one of these is the Cloud Security Vault – you get 10GB of storage for free with the Family plan as noted above, but you can buy much larger amounts as an add-on if you wish.