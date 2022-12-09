Unbeatable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals are here - get Zelda or Mario Kart free

We've checked the calendar because something's not right – surely these excellent Nintendo Switch OLED bundles should have been available a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday? Well, they may be two weeks late, but you can now get two of the year's best Nintendo Switch deals, which include a console and a free game of your choice.

The offers are live at the official My Nintendo Store, and feature a Nintendo Switch OLED with a copy of either Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for £309.99 (opens in new tab). That's the usual price of the console on its own, so getting one of these big releases for free is a sweet deal that saves you up to £99.99 (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Nintendo Switch deals in your region.)

Both bundles have recently gone live over at Smyths Toys for the slightly lower price of £299.99 as well. Shop there if you prefer for an extra £10 saving.

In terms of value for money alone, the bundle with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a fantastic buy, as the augmented reality racer retails for £99.99. It's been down to around £50 a number of times in the past, sure, but this is still a big saving on the experimental spin on the classic party game, which includes one kart and a handful of checkpoints to create your own race courses around the home.

For those not interested in turning their living room into a hazard-filled race track, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is well worth going for instead. The rework of the somewhat divisive entry in the iconic action-adventure series may not always hit the highs of classics, but it's still a solid, enjoyable and inventive outing for Link – especially when it's free.

These bundles will be available until the end of the year so it's unlikely that we'll see anything better in this year's Boxing Day sales. If you've had an eye on a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle, grab one of these while you can.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an improved version of the standard console that sports a larger 7-inch OLED screen. It delivers a richer, brighter and more vivid image that will benefit those who intend to play in handheld mode more often than connected to a TV. There's also a sturdier kickstand, a wired LAN port, enhanced speakers and larger internal storage.

While the screen image is improved, as we said in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, the Switch OLED doesn't offer any technical upgrades over the original console that would increase its graphical capabilities or performance. So, if you've already got the base Nintendo Switch then the improvements here are fairly unremarkable. For those getting the console for the first time, though, this is the one to go for.

If you you'd prefer to save a little money and go for the original console, you can find all of the latest prices below. We've also gathered up some of today's best cheap Nintendo Switch game deals, in case you'd like to pick up some extra games to go with your new console.