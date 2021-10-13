Celebrate with Namecheap and get 21% off web hosting

On its 21st year in service, Namecheap is rewarding loyalty with massive discounts on plan renewals, domain transfers, and registration of .com websites.

Namecheap is making their services even more affordable for users. From easy domain transfers to domain, hosting, email and DNS plans, Namecheap's lifelong mission to provide the best online experience remains unchanged, save for making their services more affordable.

This epic birthday bash rewards users with 21% in discounts in renewing their domains, web hosting, SSL certificates, Private Email, and PremiumDNS when they use the code BDAYHOSTING21. The discount takes effect after their current subscription's expiration date.

For new customers, select domain transfers also get the same 21% discount when they use the code BDAYTRANSFER21, while .COM registrations get 21% off which makes it $7.48 per year by using the code BDAYCOM21.

These discounts are available for a limited time only as the sale ends on October 13 midnight ET.

Over the years, Namecheap's tradition has been to reward their most loyal customers with incredible deals on this special day. Since their launch in the year 2000, Namecheap has continuously grown into one of the leading web service providers on the market.

Get free hosting migration, top-notch service, reliable 24/7 support, fast WordPress hosting, flexible and comprehensible pricing, secure professional emails - Namecheap has indeed become the one-stop-shop for every web professional, small business owner, and online creator.

As part of their birthday voyage, users can also head to Instagram and follow @Namecheap to celebrate with them by trying out their virtual spacesuit filter. To try it out, users can simply select the 'effects' tab, take a photo, post a story, and tag @Namecheap.

Why is this a great deal?

Getting your website up and running in record time can scale your business in more ways than one, and because Namecheap will give you all of your needs starting with domains, web hosting, private and professional emails, WordPress hosting, and even PremiumDNS, it also saves you time.

Running your business is one thing, running it with a growth mindset is another. With Namecheap, you can utilize tools that offer security, world-class speed, full control of your site and more. And with their birthday discount, their services just got more affordable.