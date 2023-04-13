50% off 10TB of cloud storage for life? Internxt has an unmissable lifetime deal

OK, so it wasn't exactly at the top our summer wish list, but we're certainly not going to complain about the ridiculous offer on lifetime cloud storage that Internxt has made available. But hurry up as this offer expires on April 17th.

Say goodbye to the tug of war that is how much cloud storage you can afford against how many TBs you need. With Internxt current cloud storage deal you're looking at paying a mere $499 in exchange for 10TB (opens in new tab) for as long as you (or they) are around.

This is a tasty 50% off, as you'd usually have to pay $999 for the same size and duration. Not to mention that 10TB is a spectacular amount of storage, and will almost definitely cover all your photos and document needs for the year.

And what makes this deal so stellar is that it's not just the incredible discount, but this is coming from one of our top-rated best cloud storage provider.

If you want to know more about the cloud storage offer, or why we consider Internxt to be the best cloud storage company - just keep reading as we've got all that information for you below.

Internxt Lifetime cloud storage deal

(opens in new tab) Internxt 10TB lifetime plan | $999 $499 forever (opens in new tab)

50% off Now that's a brilliant deal. $999 may seem a bit pricey for a lifetime worth cloud storage but $499 for 10TB is ridiculously cheap. Not to mention that should go a very long way in covering your storage needs, it can hold countless hours of music, thousands of photos and hundreds of documents and files.



What makes Internxt one of the best cloud storage providers?

It's for everyone and we mean literally everyone - doesn't matter if you're tech savvy or not, Internxt is so simple and straightforward to use.

It also boasts excellent security, so you can rest assured you are secure online. Plus, it has just increased its file size to 10GB as well as offering a plethora of features.

If you need more information check out our internxt review - where you can find out everything you need to know about this superb cloud storage service.