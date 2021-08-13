Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals: what to expect this year

Buying a pad for your console is never a cheap business – that's why the Cyber Monday Xbox One controller deals are so handy each year. Xbox controllers are actually forwards and backwards compatible with Microsoft's consoles, so if you've bought an Xbox Series X, that controller will be compatible with an Xbox One, and vice versa. This versatility means buying an Xbox controller on Black Friday is actually a great investment. You can upgrade to a next-gen console, and still use it.

Xbox One controllers are increasingly valuable if you play games on PC, too, where so many people choose to enjoy multiformat games. Most modern games on platforms like Steam work automatically with Xbox pads – so when the Cyber Monday deals roll around on November 29, 2021, you've got an extra reason to keep an eye out for good deals. You can also pair a controller with your phone.

Honestly, Cyber Monday deals on Xbox controllers are rarely huge – they're just too expensive to manufacture for really deep price cuts, and they never lose their value over time because they're persistently popular. The standard price of an Xbox pad tends to be around $59.99 / £54.99, and getting around a third off of that price would count as a great deal. Best Buy and Microsoft, for example, had the newer black wireless Xbox pad for $39.99 during Black Friday 2020, which is a fine price to look out for this year too.

Below, we'll explain everything we know about the Cyber Monday Xbox controller deals so far, giving you a taste of what to expect, and an idea of where to look when the deals start dropping in November.

Should you buy an Xbox controller on Cyber Monday?

There are numerous reasons you'd want to buy a new Xbox controller in the Cyber Monday deals – the ability to enjoy a local co-op game with a partner, for example, like this year's It Takes Two. Or maybe you want one controller just for your console, and another exclusive to your PC. Either way, it's usually useful to have two of these things around.

Cyber Monday is also one of the only times of year when you can be pretty much certain that the controller will actually be discounted at major retailers, making it a sensible time to add one to your setup.

Xbox One controller Cyber Monday deals: FAQ

When will the best Xbox Controller Cyber Monday deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday is on November 29 in 2021. We'd expect the deals to start rolling out for Xbox before that on the Black Friday, November 26 – the possibility remains that new Xbox controller deals will roll out on Cyber Monday, but it's more likely you'll see the same deals recur across the weekend. Our advice is to keep an eye out for Xbox controller deals in the entire week preceding Cyber Monday – by then, you're likely to see flyers from major retailers advertising the best offers to come, which might indicate how much of a drop Xbox accessories are likely to get on the day. Be wary of sellouts. While controllers only ever sell out temporarily at retailers, you're likely to find that some colors are more in-demand than others when it comes to Xbox One controllers deals on Cyber Monday. So, if there's a color you particularly want and you see a deal that fits your budget, it's probably best not to wait. If you're not fussy about colors, this is less likely to sting you.

What makes a great Cyber Monday Xbox controller deal? This varies depending on the model, but if you can knock a third off of the retail price that definitely counts as a good deal – hence why past Xbox controller deals in the $40 range have stood out. In the UK, getting an official Xbox controller for around or below £40 would be a great deal.

Xbox Series X wireless controller deals

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Cheap Xbox One controller deals

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Elite Wireless controller deals

For the upgraded Xbox controller experience, you'll want the Elite Series 2 controller. The retail price for this one is a hefty $179.99/£159.99 – but again, Cyber Monday is a good time to try and knock some money off the price. For that extra expense, you get a built-in battery, wireless charging and customizable thumb sticks for the right amount of tension you want. Definitely a specialist purchase, but one that serious players will likely enjoy.