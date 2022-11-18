Cyber Monday antivirus deals 2022: what to expect and when it is

Cyber Monday has quickly become the biggest day of the year for online shopping, and Cyber Monday 2022 will fall on November 28 – so it's coming around quickly. You'll find huge savings on antivirus software and security apps on Cyber Monday, so it's a perfect time to buy.

It's a great time to get a deal on an antivirus product, and you should consider investing in a top-notch security app. Most of us keep reams of personal information on our phones, laptops and PCs, and having those details compromised could cause serious headaches.

Worryingly, there have never been so many cyber criminals with nefarious methods for getting at your data. On the positive side, today's best antivirus products are fantastic, with world-leading protection from viruses, malware, trojans and phishing scams.

Many also include online financial protection utilities, secure browsing modules and password managers, and the top antivirus tools that can protect your smartphones and tablets alongside your family's devices.

There's no doubt that cyber security is important, then, and no doubt that today's best antivirus apps are better than ever. Combine those facts with the availability of superb deals on Cyber Monday 2022 and it makes sense to buy during this key sales period.

We've got you covered if you're ready to buy, too. Read on for our verdict on the best antivirus products , the key trends we expect to see on Cyber Monday 2022 and our top tips for finding the best deals on the day itself.

Where are the best places to find antivirus deals on Cyber Monday 2022?

If you want to keep up with the best Cyber Monday 2022 antivirus and security savings then you just need to bookmark this page. We'll keep it updated with the top offers throughout the entire sales season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Understandably, you might also want to do your own research, especially if you're searching for a specific product or want to buy before Cyber Monday. If you find yourself in that position, look no further – because here are the top retailers you should examine.

What Cyber Monday antivirus deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year – it differs from Black Friday, which splits deals between bricks-and-mortar stores and online retailers. And when most antivirus software is purchased online rather than in a store, that bodes well for getting a great deal on a top security product.

Because Cyber Monday is such a big deal, it also means there's plenty of data to analyze about previous years. That means companies like Adobe can produce documents like the Holiday Shopping Forecast (opens in new tab) – which include predictions about what we can expect this year.

The numbers prove that Cyber Monday and the surrounding days are so important. Adobe estimates that consumers will spend nearly $210B across the shopping season, and Cyber Monday spending will hit $10.7B – more than Black Friday and every other surrounding day.

Adobe also predicts that Cyber Monday will remain the biggest day of the season, with a year-on-year growth increase projected at 5.1% - nearly twice the growth of other key days, like Black Friday.

The last few years of Cyber Monday data have also highlighted some trends that could signal decent antivirus deals this year. Because many consumers now have less disposable income and Adobe predicts that year-on-year spending growth will slow when compared to 2020 and 2021, we wouldn't be surprised if retailers unveiled bigger discounts to try and tempt customers back. Indeed, some analysts reckon that Cyber Monday 2021 sales were 10% below estimates, so retailers have plenty of incentive to make more effort this year.

Combine this with the fact that electronics – and security software, by extension – is usually one of the biggest sales categories on Cyber Monday and that means you'll likely to find very good deals this year.

When will we see those deals appear, though? Happily, one answer is quite simple: the long weekend from Black Friday to Cyber Monday will see the biggest discounts, with Adobe predicting savings of 32% and beyond on top antivirus products. Most spending tends to occur in the evening, too – combine this with retailers offering hour-by-hour discounts on many products and you'll likely find the best deals if you buy between 7pm and 11pm on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday certainly isn't the only time to find a deal, though. Adobe's analysis reveals that electronics prices begun to drop significantly towards the end of October and remained low throughout November.

The best deals will still be found on Cyber Monday, but Adobe predicts that discounts will hover at around 20% throughout late October and November, so you'll still get a significant saving if you don't want to wait until Cyber Monday itself.

How much can I save in a Cyber Monday antivirus deal?

Electronics, computers and software see some of the biggest discounts across Cyber Monday, Black Friday and the entire sales season – indeed, Amazon's five best-selling products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2021 were all in the technology category.

Combine this with last year's slightly disappointing figures and you're bound to see some great deals on offer this year.

Adobe predicts that discount levels will peak at around 32% on Cyber Monday and the surrounding days, with deals hovering at around 20% throughout November.

We expect to see better deals than this available on antivirus products, though. It's a very competitive market, with antivirus companies often competing with big retailers for sales. Those antivirus companies often sell their products with decent discounts all year round, so the deals will only improve on Cyber Monday.

Ultimately, we wouldn't be shocked to see the top antivirus products with 40% or 50% discounts on Cyber Monday. We also anticipate better deals being available if you're willing to buy pricier products, such as those for families or with longer activation periods.

These impressive expectations must be tempered, though: antivirus and security utilities aren't usually the priciest products, with many costing less than $100. So while a 40% or 50% discount will represent a huge drop in cost, that could still only save you a relatively modest amount.

3 Pro tips for buying antivirus software on Cyber Monday

Know what you need

You won't get the best deal if you don't know what antivirus products you need to buy. If you head to a retailer on Cyber Monday without doing your research then you'll probably end up with an unsuitable product and a poor price.

Instead, figure out your preferred antivirus products before Cyber Monday. Our first port of call would be our top three suggestions below – and our list of the best antivirus software .

Beyond that, examine what you actually need from your next antivirus product. Each company offers tiers of software with different features, and there's no point paying for the top product if you won't use its additional abilities, like a VPN or password management.

Similarly, consider if you need an individual product or if you should pay extra for a family package to protect more devices, and if you'd get better value by spending more now on a license that lasts for several years.

Also think about selecting a few different antivirus products that you'd be happy using rather than just one. That way you can take advantage of better deals rather than being stuck if your chosen software isn't being sold with a huge discount.

Our final tip when it comes to doing your research? Try a free trial. Loads of antivirus companies allow you to try their products for a month without paying anything, so you can find out if a product is suitable before you spend a penny.

Know all the tricks

Once you know which antivirus products you'd like to buy, you should put yourself in the best position to save on Cyber Monday.

Consider setting up your online retail accounts in advance so you don't have to mess around with logging in and registering on Cyber Monday. You don't want to give yourself any extra stress, especially when deals can sometimes be time-limited.

Scan the internet for discount codes that could unlock even better savings, and sign up to mailing lists – you'll often get better discounts or early access to deals.

Shop around

Don't restrict yourself to one retailer on Cyber Monday, either. Compare prices across different sites to see if some outlets are cheaper than others – it's a great way to easily save some extra cash.

If you find that your preferred antivirus software will cost the same amount across the board, see what other incentives are available: certain manufacturers or retailers will offer extra products or other discounts to try and get you over the line.

Don't forget to stay patient, too. It's tempting to buy immediately if you see your chosen software available at a discount in October or November, but if you wait for Cyber Monday itself then you'll probably find an even better deal.

3 Best antivirus products to watch out for

Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac (Image credit: Bitdefender)

Bitdefender Antivirus 2022’s best antivirus product is effective and packed with features Operating System: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS options | Maximum Devices Covered: 10 | Stand out Features: Safepay banking protection, privacy tools, multi-layered anti-ransomware, VPN Visit Site (opens in new tab) Loads of effective features Fast scanning Great value for money VPN has data limits Minor ransomware clean-up issues

In part, Bitdefender beats its stiff competition by offering a fantastic array of features. As well as all the usual tools to protect your devices from viruses, malware, and intrusion, you’ll get online banking protection, a secure browser, a password manager, and a VPN alongside a vulnerability scanner.

Those features are even included in the basic Antivirus Plus product, and you get even more ability if you pay more – the firm’s Internet Security suite provides all of those features alongside modules to speed up your PC and track lost or stolen devices.

The top-end Bitdefender Total Security includes even more PC maintenance utilities alongside Android and iOS support.

No matter which Bitdefender product you buy, you get a polished, user-friendly interface suitable for beginners or advanced users. The app’s impressive device support and huge range of features mean that it can easily protect your devices or an entire family’s hardware.

We did notice some minor ransomware clean-up issues and observed that a few other tools offered marginally better detection rates. But those minor issues don’t detract from the great range of features, top-notch interface, and impressive pricing. This is a superb choice for all-around protection.

Read our full Bitdefender Antivirus Review

Norton AntiVirus Plus (Image credit: Norton)

Norton AntiVirus Plus Useful features, a versatile product range and effective protection Operating System: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS options | Maximum Devices Covered: 5 - 10 | Stand Out Features: Intelligent firewall, PC maintenance features, bundled backup tool with online storage specifications Condition New Delivery Medium Download $9.99 /year (opens in new tab) at Norton (opens in new tab) Plenty of great features Effective firewall Impressive URL blocking Decent value Mixed testing results Occasional VPN issues

Norton is arguably the most famous security and antivirus name on the market. We're pleased to report that its latest antivirus product lives up to the firm's reputation for providing effective security performance.

The firm's AI-powered firewall did a tremendous job blocking attacks and threats. Elsewhere Norton Antivirus includes an excellent cloud backup tool with 2GB of space alongside PC maintenance utilities and safe search options.

This app has an excellent range of features, and it all works well. Scans are fast and effective and don't hinder your systems too much, and the app also has superb custom scan settings. Independent testing proved that Norton did a great job finding and removing threats, and the interface is straightforward.

Some other tools do a slightly better job when it comes to protection, especially when it comes to ransomware. We also had some issues with the Norton VPN's kill switch – it sometimes didn't allow us to reconnect to the internet.

No antivirus app is perfect, though, and Norton Antivirus generally does a good job – it's got an impressive range of features that usually work well. Norton may be a veteran name, but it can still compete.

Read our full Norton Antivirus Review

Trend Micro Antivirus (Image credit: Trend Micro)

Trend Micro Antivirus Superb protection levels for the most demanding users Operating System: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS options | Maximum Devices Covered: 10 | Stand out Features: Ransomware monitoring, Pay Guard banking protection, high-quality URL blocking Visit Site (opens in new tab) Superb antivirus performance User-friendly interface Impressive anti-ransomware ability Limited configuration options Impacts system performance

Trend Micro Antivirus balances robust features and performance with a straightforward interface, so it’s a great choice if you want thorough protection from an app that’s still easy to use.

Independent testing confirms that Trend Micro’s antivirus engine does a tremendous job in blocking and eliminating security threats – the only issue was the excessive number of false positives that the app unveiled.

Trend Micro’s app delivers superb performance in blocking phishing websites, including robust web browsing, shopping, and online banking protection. The interface is easy to use, and scans are pretty quick. The app rounds out its security features with real-time behavioral monitoring, on-demanding scanning, and a Folder Shield that monitors your PC and alerts you about file and folder alterations.

Trend Micro Antivirus is not perfect. You’ll find a broader range of configuration and customization options from other tools, so advanced users will want to look elsewhere. And while this app’s scanning and security performance impresses, it has a more significant impact on system performance than many other tools. If you have a powerful PC or want to leave the app working while you’re away, that’s fine, but it’s probably not the best option if you need to run scans while you work or if you have a slower or older device.

Those are not big issues for many people, though, and we can look past false positives and large system performance impacts when its security performance is so thorough. This is a robust and effective tool, even if it’s not perfect for everyone.

Read our full Trend Micro Antivirus Review