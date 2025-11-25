Forget about Microsoft Surface - Dell unleashes incredible XPS 13 Snapdragon Elite deal for less than £1,000

This Dell XPS 13 deal for just £999 should tempt even the most hardcore of Surface laptop fans

dell xps 13
(Image credit: dell)
OK, I'm going to call it: even with just under three days to go, you won't find a better Windows Snapdragon-based Black Friday laptop deal than this: the Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 512GB): now £999 (was £1,299).

For just under £1,000, you're not going to get a better Snapdragon laptop at this price - the design, build quality, screen, and overall performance are incredible and while it's not the very latest or most powerful XPS 13, it's a brilliant laptop that more expensive devices would struggle to match.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13
Save 23%
Dell XPS 13: was £1,299 now £999 at Dell Technologies UK

This could be the best Black Friday Snapdragon laptop deal in the UK this year, with Dell knocking a huge £300 off its premium thin and light laptop. With a 12-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it will be a fantastic workhorse for professionals and students alike.

The equivalent model from Microsoft costs way more than £1,500 with a heavier chassis (albeit with a bigger screen) and a shorter battery life. Even people holding out for a MacBook should consider this.

Sure, it uses Windows 11, but it has a stunning screen and overall design, and there's no MacBook with this configuration close to this price, except perhaps the much older MacBook Air M1 model from 2020 - but even then, I'd recommend this over that aging device.

Also consider

Dell 15
Save £80
Dell 15: was £348.99 now £268.99 at Dell Technologies UK

The Dell 15 laptop is one of the best Windows laptop values around, thanks to its solid specs and affordable price point, but this Dell Black Friday deal makes it an unmissable offer if all you're looking for is a great everyday laptop.

Dell 15
Dell 15: was £479.01 now £349.01 at Dell Technologies UK

Here's another great deal on a Dell 15 laptop courtesy of Dell's current sale. This time, it's on a much higher-end configuration, with a decent Core i5 chipset and 16GB of RAM - meaning, you've got plenty of power under the hood right now. This is a very, very sensible all-rounder if you're looking for a machine that can handle relatively intensive tasks like big spreadsheets or a large amount of browser tabs.

Dell 14 Premium
Save £550
Dell 14 Premium: was £1,549.99 now £999.99 at Dell Technologies UK

The Dell 14 Premium is one of the best laptops of the year, and you can get a 14 Premium with Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel Arc graphics, 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14.5-inch, 1600p 120Hz display for its lowest price ever.

