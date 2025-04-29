Exclusive: get a discount on a Chillblast gaming PC with next-day delivery with our handy coupon code

TechRadar and Chillblast have teamed up to offer our readers an exclusive discount on the brand's excellent pre-built gaming PCs this week.

Simply use the code TR50ND in your shopping basket to get a £50 discount on any of Chillblast's pre-built machines, including several options with next-day delivery.

With professional cable management included, the latest components from Nvidia and AMD, and a five-year warranty, Chillblast's gaming PCs are a fantastic choice if you want a high-end machine without the hassle of building it yourself.

Options start at just £949 for a machine with an RTX 4060 graphics card with this promo, but there are also plenty of excellent options if you're looking to spend big.

I'm particularly partial to some of the higher-end options, which not only feature RTX 5000 series graphics cards, but also incredibly gorgeous cases from Fractal and HYTE. Some of the higher-end machines also have additional discounts you can stack on top of this promo code for even more savings this week.

If you're interested, I've rounded up a few examples just down below.

Get £50 off a ChillBlast gaming PC

Chillblast pre-built PCs: get £50 with our exclusive code

TechRadar readers can use the code TR50ND at checkout to get a £50 discount on any of Chillblast's excellent pre-built gaming PCs at the official site. Available with next-day delivery, Chillblast's gaming PCs include machines with the latest components from Nvidia, AMD, and a full five-year warranty.

Recommended Chillblast gaming PCs

Chillblast Ryzen 5 RTX 4060 Ti pre-built gaming PC: was £1,099.99 now £1,049.99 at Chillblast Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 2TB NVMe SSD On more of a budget? This RTX 4060 Ti pre-built at Chillblast offers a decent line-up of specs for 1080p gaming at a reasonable price. With an RTX 4060 Ti and Ryzen 5 chipset, this one won't have any issues running any of the latest games if you're willing to tweak a few settings here or there - and you also get a decent Lian Li Lancool 205M case and all-in-one liquid cooler.