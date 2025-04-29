Exclusive: get a discount on a Chillblast gaming PC with next-day delivery with our handy coupon code
Get a professsionally built gaming PC without the hassle
TechRadar and Chillblast have teamed up to offer our readers an exclusive discount on the brand's excellent pre-built gaming PCs this week.
Simply use the code TR50ND in your shopping basket to get a £50 discount on any of Chillblast's pre-built machines, including several options with next-day delivery.
With professional cable management included, the latest components from Nvidia and AMD, and a five-year warranty, Chillblast's gaming PCs are a fantastic choice if you want a high-end machine without the hassle of building it yourself.
Options start at just £949 for a machine with an RTX 4060 graphics card with this promo, but there are also plenty of excellent options if you're looking to spend big.
I'm particularly partial to some of the higher-end options, which not only feature RTX 5000 series graphics cards, but also incredibly gorgeous cases from Fractal and HYTE. Some of the higher-end machines also have additional discounts you can stack on top of this promo code for even more savings this week.
If you're interested, I've rounded up a few examples just down below.
Get £50 off a ChillBlast gaming PC
Chillblast pre-built PCs: get £50 with our exclusive code
TechRadar readers can use the code TR50ND at checkout to get a £50 discount on any of Chillblast's excellent pre-built gaming PCs at the official site. Available with next-day delivery, Chillblast's gaming PCs include machines with the latest components from Nvidia, AMD, and a full five-year warranty.
Recommended Chillblast gaming PCs
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 2TB NVMe SSD
On more of a budget? This RTX 4060 Ti pre-built at Chillblast offers a decent line-up of specs for 1080p gaming at a reasonable price. With an RTX 4060 Ti and Ryzen 5 chipset, this one won't have any issues running any of the latest games if you're willing to tweak a few settings here or there - and you also get a decent Lian Li Lancool 205M case and all-in-one liquid cooler.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB NVMe SSD
My top pick if you're looking for a performance build, this configuration not only features a potent RTX 5080 graphics card but also one of the best gaming processors you can buy right now. With a stunning Montech KING 95 PRO case, this machine absolutely looks the part as well as being more than enough for most games. It's also the recipient of a £100 price cut (on top of the code discount) thanks to a limited-time promotion at Chillblast.
