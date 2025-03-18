Notion AI acts like a virtual assistant, enabling you to automate many tasks, generate ideas, become more organized and stay on top of your workflows.

It allows you to find answers, use the now-familiar GPT-4 and Claude chatbots, and create, edit and analyze documents, making it something of a great AI all-rounder.

With the ability to connect to work apps and narrow searches, it’s fast becoming an essential productivity tool so let’s delve deeper into how it can be beneficial for you.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Notion AI?

The company Notion Labs was formed in 2013 with the aim of producing a productivity and note-taking web application that brings your workflows into a single workspace.

Having grown quickly and made numerous acquisitions, it eventually released the Notion AI service to help users draft and improve content such as blog posts and emails.

It has since revamped its AI offering to create a tool that can tackle multiple tasks. Capable of integrating apps such as Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, and Slack, it allows you to focus your searches for relevant content and suggestions.

It can analyze your documents, suggest action you may wish to take, and allow you to generate content based on your own personal or in-house style. Integration with GPT-4 and Claude also lets you automatically populate database fields and write more efficiently.

In short, it allows you to focus more closely on your projects rather than become bogged down navigating multiple apps and tackling small tasks.

What can you use Notion AI for?

Notion AI is a business-based tool (although it can be customized for your personal life or for use in education) and you’re meant to use it to become a more efficient worker. You can use it to brainstorm ideas for projects – indeed, there’s a template that uses AI to make brainstorming easier by asking you to enter your topics, goals and keywords. You can also get it to help you draft reports and emails or refine those you’ve already written.

To enable it to work most effectively, you need to build a workspace with notes, drafts, articles and more then allow Notion AI to make better sense of your personal data. It can generate summaries of long articles and search through information to help you discover or find specific information. It’ll take facts and figures and generate charts and tables for easier digestion.

By allowing the integration of third-party apps such as Slack, Google Drive, Word, Evernote, Trello, Dropbox, Monday.com and more, you can get quick project updates, create action items and find information with ease. Databases can be turned into actionable insights too. For personal users, Notion AI can help you to plan household chores, travel and group activities. It can also manage your expenses, track your hobbies and allow you to be organized.

What can’t you use Notion AI for?

Notion AI is rather versatile so it has many bases covered but it can’t be used to reach your notes offline – it’s an online-only service and that may be off putting if you’re looking to work in a place that doesn’t have easy access to Wi-Fi.

How much does Notion AI cost?

There’s a generous free tier which gives you a collaborative workspace, basic page analysis, a seven-day page history and the ability to invite 10 guests. It’ll integrate with Slack, GitHub and other services too. It’s great for individuals either at work or home.

If you’re working in a team, however, the Plus tier at $10 / £8.50 / AU$15 a month is worth considering giving a 30-day history, unlimited file uploads, the ability to invite up to 100 guests and custom websites and automations. It’ll create chart and dashboards as well.

The Business tier costs $15 / £12.50 / AU$27 a month and it adds bulk PDF export, advanced page analytics, a 90-day page history, private teamspaces and the ability to invite up to 250 guests. It’s worth checking out the full pricing options.

Where can you use Notion AI?

You can use Notion AI on the web at notion.com and you can also download the desktop apps for macOS and Windows. You can also work on the go by downloading Notion to your iPhone or iPad via the App Store or on an Android device via Google Play.

Is Notion AI any good?

Notion has long been held with high regard and, as TechRadar’s Paul Hatton pointed out, it could well be the ultimate simplication app. He said it offered an impressive range of features for organizing notes, docs, tasks, and projects. “But what is more notable about this app is its incredible AI tools,” he added. “You can ask questions, draft thoughts, brainstorm ideas, and much more. The comprehensiveness and capabilities of this app blew me away.”

We’ve found its ability to interpret and analyze images and PDFs to be helpful. “Norton is also ideal for helping with creative processes such as injecting ideas into a brainstorming space.” As a result of using Notion AI, Paul found his productivity “has gone through the roof”.

Use Notion AI if...

You want to be more productive in your general life – whether at home or at work.

You want an AI that can write notes, track documents and manage collaborative projects.

You need to generate ideas and come up with quick actionable points for projects.

Don’t use Notion AI if...

You tend to spend a lot of time working offline – this is aimed at online working.

You want to get on top of your tasks straight away: this is a tool that needs a bit of learning.

You’re not going to use it often because it adapts to your needs.

