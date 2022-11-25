This is the best Black Friday printer deal I've found. Here's why

This is probably the best Black Friday printer deal yet and it's worth it. Amazon lists the HP Envy 6075 (opens in new tab) with two years of ink delivered to your home for only $214.99, a 19% discount (or $50 savings) off the suggested retail price of $264.99.

Why should you buy this all-in-one printer? You can print 2,400 borderless photos (up to a maximum of 100 prints per month) and not worry about the cost - less than 10 cents for a full color A4 print. That's because Instant Ink only accounts for how many pages are printed rather than how much ink is used.

It makes the HP Envy 6075 inkjet printer the perfect candidate for those looking for high quality prints at a rock-bottom price (that assumes of course that you use photographic-grade paper. We also liked the fact that it is wireless and does auto-duplex (it has the ability to print both sizes).

Save 19% This printer will be a life saver for those who print dozens of color pages a month. Not only does it do auto-duplex, it also includes 2 years of ink delivered straight to your door (up to 100 per month or 2400 for the duration of the offer).

Just bear in mind that after two years (or if you want to print more than 100 pages), you will have to pay extra for instant ink. And like for most HP wireless printers, your device will need to be on the same network to handle the print job. One can also lament the fact that this printer has no display, all is done via the Smart App available on smartphone or on your desktop.

