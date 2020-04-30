UENI review

UENI is slow to set up with limited functionality and lacks some basic features but this website builder does produce good looking sites.

UENI offers a website builder service that promises to “make your business stand out online”.

It comes with four plans (five if you choose to pay in one yearly sum).

UENI claims to create a “mobile friendly website created by our Artificial Intelligence and tailored to your business”.

Plans start with a free option which includes up to 10 bookings and/or customer messages per month, up to 1,000 pageviews per months, and UENI banner adds (it’s free, so fair enough).

The Lite plan (not available if you pay monthly), gives you unlimited bookings, customer messages and pageviews. You can also connect as many domains to your account and add PayPal buttons. Oh and the UENI ads are gone. All for $2.50 (£2.50) per month or $30 (£30) per year.

Basic ($80/£80.04 per year or $10/£10 per month), puts your site in the Bing Places Business Listing, offers you a free custom domain name and 2 custom email addresses. Free SSL security is bundled in, including premium templates, unlimited photo uploads and a video gallery.

Plus ($160/£159.96 per year or $20/£20 per month) includes all of the above, and adds a total of 4 email addresses, a yearly SEO review, $80 (£80) of Google Ads credit, a listings dashboard and VIP Support.

Finally, we have Reputation ($240/£240 per year or $30/£30 per month) which seems to only add an “all-in-one Reviews Dashboard” to the mix.

All plans, including the free one, will list your business on the Google My Business listing for you.

We’ll be taking a look at the Free plan and see if it’s worth exploring further.

Give UENI some information about you and your business so its AI has something to go on (Image credit: UENI)

Getting started

Choosing that plan lets us straight into the creation process. There is no registration form. The service asks you what your business name is and away you go.

UENI then asks you to select a business category from a choice of 39 and a service from a choice of 23.

Puzzlingly, you need to sign up only after you’ve given all that info about your business (Image credit: UENI)

Once you’ve chosen these you’ve shown what looks like a thumbnail preview of your site on a laptop. You can click on the tablet or phone icon to see it displayed on those devices instead. But you can’t edit it. Not before you sign up. You can link your Facebook or Google account for a quick registration, or add your details manually.

And then, you’re asked for more info about your business. It’s an odd way to go about it - first questions, then registration, then more questions, but it could be a way to hook customers.

During this process you can connect your business to Google (you can opt out if you prefer), and provide basic information about what services you offer, which includes your rates, any promotions you may have, and even connect to your social media presence.

If you have any images you wish to include, you have the ability to upload up to seven of them as well as a logo during this process. Should you have more photos you’d like to use, you can customise your page once the automatic process is complete.

Should you have a video you’d like to add, UENI will not host it themselves - you will have to upload it to YouTube or Vimeo first. It doesn’t appear as if this service supports any other video sharing site.

And then you wait for the AI to do its thing (Image credit: UENI)

And after having answered all their questions and supplied any and all images, links to a video, maybe a little bit of text about your business, you’re ready to go!… in “less than three days”.

Wait - what?

We’ve dealt with AI-driven website builders before, and our site was available immediately… On the plus side, less than three days for this reviewer is but a paragraph away for you, dear reader…

While UENI said our site would be ready in three days, it ended up going live in just one day (Image credit: UENI)

Interlude

It turns out the site only took a little over 24 hours to complete. Much better than the deadline they set for themselves, but in an online world accustomed to instant gratification, it still felt like way too long.

Let’s take a look at the results…

Themes

With your site ready, you’re taken to your Hub on the UENI website. You can use it to go to your website, or, more importantly for us, to click on ‘Edit Website’ and start tinkering.

At least that’s what we were hoping.

The customisation options are sparse, and for the free tier, they’re incredibly limited (Image credit: UENI)

Yes, you have a choice of themes, but of the four on display, only one is available for the free tier. You can change the colour scheme though, and you have 9 dual-colour options to choose from.

As for fonts, there are 12, but 11 of these are premium, and, you guessed it, aren’t free.

OK, so our theme customisation is extremely limited, how does editing the content of your page fare?

Sections

You page is divided into sections. Each can be accessed by the navigation bar at the top of the page. This doesn’t take you to a new page, but is a quicker way to get to that section rather than scrolling down a very long page.

Your options are pretty limited here too, and not very intuitive. You can alter the description, and add new photos, which is great because most of the current text is AI generated. There’s nothing wrong with the wording per se, but it doesn’t feel unique, and you may feel a little tweaking is necessary to make it more you.

Basic formatting such as Bold, Italics, Underline, and bulleted or numbered lists are accessible, but if you want to add a hyperlink, sorry, that’s extra, and the service will immediately prompt you to upgrade.

Adding new text sections is done via the ‘New Content Block’ which is somewhat cumbersome, especially if you’re in the flow of writing. We’d suggest writing your content in another app and copying and pasting once you’re done.

What was a bit puzzling for us was the photos UENI chose to use. We elected to create a site for a photographer and had uploaded seven shots during the initial process. But weirdly, once the site was done, some photos weren’t taken by us, and what was especially glaring, was the main photo itself was a stock image.

Changing this is easy. You find the shot in one of the sections (this one was in the Header), click on Update, and choose a different one.

There is no link to an online royalty free library, so there still was no explanation where those mysterious photos came from, but you can select one of the shots you uploaded already, or access your computer to grab some more.

Uploading photos lead to a weird glitch: some of them appeared upside down once uploaded. We had to rotate them 360 degrees in an image editor for them to appear upright in UENI. This is the kind of error we used to see years ago when uploading photos from a mobile phone, so it was odd to see that glitch rear its ugly and unwelcome head once more.

There is no image editing options, nor can you select which section of the image to crop - that’s done automatically for you.

The inability to edit directly on the page, when so many competing services allow you to do, is frustrating, and reminds you constantly that you can do your customising work quicker and better elsewhere.

You can set up services, describe them, set your rates, etc (Image credit: UENI)

Services

Although creating an e-commerce is not part of the free plan (some other services allow you to try this part of their offering with a handful of products), setting up services is.

Your online business can get started with an automated booking system (Image credit: UENI)

We did like the ability to book a session which is toggled very easily, and is part of the free tier, but that’s about all we liked about this service.

Most features, even ones as simple as adding a hyperlink, can only be achieved via a paid plan (Image credit: UENI)

Blogging and support

We tried to locate any kind of blogging tool but failed miserably. No section hinted at the possibility, nor were there any hints to it in the Settings - which is limited to choosing your currency, adding a favicon, connecting an existing domain name, and editing your shopping cart (these last two can only be used if you upgrade to a paid plan).

But no blogging tool.

So we hopped on to the Help Centre.

If you get lost, the Help Centre might help - or it could confuse you even more (Image credit: UENI)

No joy there either. UENI comes with a knowledge base, with a search field. But ‘blog’ returned zero results.

Other queries about other subjects, were more promising, and some even include video instructions. It felt a little odd though that no voice over was included in the ones we played.

We submitted a ticket asking where the blogging options were, but hadn’t heard back by the time we published this review.

Final verdict

This service is supposed to make it easy to set up an online presence, but we found it puzzlingly slow to get started, difficult and even restrictive to edit. Despite its apparent simplicity, it does require a certain level of computer experience to get what you want out of it, which seems to be a contradiction, since those confident enough to do this would likely use a different service, and those that aren’t would get lost on their own here.

We feel this is more of a curiosity than anything else.