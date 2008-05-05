Proporta Eee PC Gadget Bag review

A good idea, but we'd want a better-padded inside before we would consider carrying our Eee PC around in this bag

Asus is expecting to ship 700,000 Eee PC laptops this year, but it has taken Proporta to make a jump on the competition and be the first vendor to offer a carry case specifically for this size of laptop.

It's not so much a carry case or a sleeve, but more an all-purpose holder. The heavy-duty nylon case comes with a shoulder strap, so you can use it as a carry case.

A snug fit

Inside, the main pocket snugly fits the Eee PC and there is even an extra pouch for the mains cable. Along with the main bag, there are two gadget pockets that can be attached or left off as required.

While the Gadget Bag has been designed with the Eee PC in mind, it's a little too cumbersome and not solid enough to be the sole bag for your laptop.

We'd like to have seen a little more padding or the option of a sleeve included.