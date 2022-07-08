HyperX Alloy Origins 65 review

For those looking for a portable gaming keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is a good place to start. It features colored backlighting, a fast response time, and the tactile feedback is incredibly satisfying. But its main issue lies in the narrow frame, which reduces the key size and can make typing a chore.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65: Two minute review

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is a high-quality keyboard that’s sturdy and well-built, with responsive and tactile keys that provide excellent feedback. This is due to the mechanical switches as well as the Double Shot PBT keycaps which ensure that the keys will last long-term and remain in good condition throughout its lifespan.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is available now in the US for $99 (£81, AU$143), though it doesn’t seem to be available in other territories. Compared to other small keyboards, it’s a higher price point but compared to other larger-sized gaming keyboards it’s definitely a bargain.

Corsair K63 Wireless , which is another small gaming keyboard, is priced at a cheaper $78 (£64, AU$113) and comes with a partial numlock pad and a palmrest. Meanwhile, the Das Keyboard 4C TKL is a good bit pricier at $139 / £130 / about AU$180, though it does come with a much more premium feel to match. The Alloy Origins 65 sits squarely in the midrange for the best keyboards, even if it's on the higher end of the best mini keyboard segment

(Image credit: Future)

The HyperX Alloy Origins 65 comes in black but features gorgeous RGB backlighting which enhances its visual appeal by a large margin. It has a small, full-grade aluminum body that feels strong and hefty without sacrificing much in portability.

It’s a wired keyboard that promises it will tangle with any other wires fighting for real estate on your desk, but thankfully when on the go you can detach the USB-C cable from the keyboard slot itself, so portability isn’t affected in the slightest. Making it even more portable is the lack of a tenkey numpad, with keys that are much closer together than a regular keyboard.

This is perfectly fine for those with smaller hands or thinner fingers but can become a serious hassle for larger-fingered users or those with shaky hands. The lack of space means that it’s easy to hit the wrong keys, which we found hampers typing accuracy. And if you’re gaming, this could have a huge impact on your play session.

(Image credit: Future)

Users can customize their keyboard with HyperX NGENUITY software that allows you to customize Game Mode, build macros, and set up per-key lighting and effects. Even more features for dedicated gamers include 100% anti-ghosting and N-key rollover functionalities.

One of the biggest strengths of the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is its flexibility, as it works well for users who need a keyboard that’s functional for both everyday use and gaming. And because it’s so portable, it’s an ideal choice for laptops and 2-in-1 devices.

Should I buy a HyperX Alloy Origins 65?

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You want a portable keyboard

It’s compact and the USB-C cable detaches, so even with the slightly heavier aluminum body it’s still extremely portable.

You want a high-quality keyboard for a good price

The aluminum body is weighty and durable, and the keys are built with long-lasting performance, responsive mechanical switches, and Double shot PBT keycaps.

Don't buy if...

You need a wider keyboard

If you’re looking for a keyboard that features a full numlock pad, palmrests, or just wider keys, this is definitely not what you should invest in.

You aren’t a fan of wired keyboards

Even though the USB-C cable detaches for on the go carrying, it has to be plugged in when used which means it still comes with all the issues of other wired keyboards.

