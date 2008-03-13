Alphason Ambri ABR1100-B

If you're in the market for a stand it's well worth splashing out on something attractive and well-made. After all, the thing will be staring you in the face every time you look at the TV.

The AMBRI from Alphason is a beautifully crafted cabinet, made of solid wood and available in three finishes: black satin sparkle, light oak and walnut. Contributing to the clean line look is the absence of any protruding handles or catches.

At 1,150mm wide it's ideal for screens from 32in up to 50in, and has internal storage space for four AV components and 10 DVDs.

Heavy rotation

The whole thing weighs a hefty 38kg, but has low profile roller glides with 360° rotation that allow safe and easy movement without damaging your floor - or your back muscles, for that matter.

Safety was clearly paramount in the designers' minds and they have opted to use safety glass toughened to BS6206A in the door panel and internal shelves. The shelves are height adjustable, and cables can be discretely fed through holes in the rear.

A neat touch is the smooth action of the drop-down door. It's designed to prevent accidents by ensuring that the door opens gradually and does not descend with an impact. It's also quite a cool feature to watch.

There are a couple of minor caveats. Firstly, reaching in and making connections can be fiddly, given the small size of the cable holes at the back.

Secondly, when kit is placed on the bottom shelf the wooden frame can block the line of sight between the remote control and the IR sensor if the sensor is low on the face of the kit (eg Sky HD). Also bear in mind that the unit comes flat-packed and weighs a ton. Assembling is laborious but straightforward.

Overall, Alphason's Ambri is a gorgeous piece of furniture in its own right, but it also makes an excellent partner for a flat TV. It's the best of both worlds.