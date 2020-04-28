Zoom picks Oracle Cloud to help meet surge in demand

In an effort to meet its recent surge in demand, Zoom Video Communications has chosen Oracle as its cloud infrastructure provider.

In a press release announcing the news, ZOOM CEO Eric S. Yuan explained that the company picked Oracle Cloud Infrastructure over competing cloud computing services due to its security, performance and support, saying:

“We recently experienced the most significant growth our business has ever seen, requiring massive increases in our service capacity. We explored multiple platforms, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure was instrumental in helping us quickly scale our capacity and meet the needs of our new users. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because of its industry-leading security, outstanding performance, and unmatched level of support.”

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

As a result of an increase in demand for its service by remote workers and distance learners during the pandemic, Zoom observed a sudden spike to 300m daily meeting participants and it required additional cloud capacity immediately.

Within just hours of deployment, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure allowed the video conferencing service to support hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants. By using Oracle's second-generation cloud infrastructure, the company will be able to continue to deliver flawless service to its customers and adapt to changing demands.

Zoom is already transferring upwards of seven petabytes through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure servers each day and Oracle is uniquely positioned to enable the company's rapid expansion due to its network architecture, capacity and data center locations.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz praised the new partnership, saying:

“Video communications has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry’s innovation. We are proud to work with Zoom, as both their cloud infrastructure provider and as a customer, while they grow and continue to connect businesses, people and governments around the world.”