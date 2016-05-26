Startups have just four days to apply for the CODE_n16 contest

The deadline for applications to one of Europe's better known startup competition is Tuesday 31st of May as startups are urged to apply to get the chance to win the prestigious CODE_n award and a grand prize of 30,000 Euros.

The 2016 contest will cast a spotlight on four promising technology clusters: applied Fintech, connected mobility, healthtech, and photonics 4.0. International applications are welcome online from anywhere in the world through CODE_n CONNECT's website.

Startups from 24 countries have already submitted their applications for this year's contest which has attracted more than 1,500 applications from 60 countries.

A jury of experts will select the top 50 finalists, giving them the opportunity to present their business models at the CODE_n new.New Festival from September 20-22, 2016 at the Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe (ZKM) in Germany.

Startups - which will have to be at most five years old - will try win over the CODE_n Jury with their visions, primarily through sustainability and a highly innovative business model.

Leading up to the big event, the CODE_n network, its initiator GFT, and their global partners Accenture, the Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and TRUMPF will present new companions from the world of business.

Vector Informatik and EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg have come on board as the first innovation. partners.