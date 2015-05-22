Google has a tiny plan for the Internet of Things

Google's ready to take over just about any device that connects to the internet whether or not it has a digital screen.

First reported by The Information, Google is working on a new OS codenamed "Brillo" that is incredibly small and will need just 32MB or 64MB of RAM to run successfully for it to be able to be squeezed into even the smallest of Internet of Things (IoT) device.

It's expected that the new OS will be released under the Android banner with the group working on the initial development of the OS linked to the Android unit that develops the world's number one mobile OS.

Android part of the plan

Indeed, if it is launched with the Android moniker then it will mark a sharp departure from the latest Android build that demanded at least 512MB of RAM to be able to function correctly. The move will allow Google to take a piece of the smart home pie by letting its OS to run everything from smart fridges and light bulbs to locking mechanisms, thermostats and micro-sized wearables.

By building an OS specific to the IoT, it positions Google as one of those that will be at the centre of smart homes of the future and we can expect to hear a lot more about its plans at the I/O developers conference next week.