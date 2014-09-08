Best of IFA 2014: the 12 gadgets you need right now

Now that the dust has settled on IFA 2014, TechRadar thought it would be a good idea to look back on the gadgets that made the show for us this year.

Most of the TechRadar team were in Berlin for the unveiling of the below list and while IFA used to be a show predominantly focused on home entertainment, it's clear to see there has been a fundamental shift in the gadgets that took the most headlines.

Mobile devices and wearables were out in force this year and were by far the most popular, if queues on the stands were to be believed. Televisions and laptops were still in big demand but IFA is now more mobile than ever.

Here's the 12 gadgets that we couldn't wait to get our hands on...

1 Asus ZenWatch

Smartwatches are always going to be a category haunted by the spectre of the iWatch but this doesn't mean that there aren't some fantastic-looking devices coming out that are hoping to make a land grab for your wrist. One of the best-looking is the Asus ZenWatch. Packed with Android Wear, there are 100 different clock faces on board, as well as all the health functionality you need to make sure your body is in tip-top shape.

2 Asus Zenbook UX305

So you think the Apple MacBook Air has the clearest screen and thinnest chassis on the market? Think again: the Asus Zenbook UX305 comes complete with Retina-beating 3,200 x 1,800 pixel-resolution and is a mere 12.3mm thin, compared to the 17mm bulk of the MackBook Air. Oh, and it is one of the first out of the blocks with a Core M Intel chip. It is also one of the best-looking Ultrabooks we have seen, with looks certain to entice those who prefer their laptops to be Mac OS free.

3 LG G Watch R

LG decided to go round with its latest smartwatch, offering up what we reckon is 'the best Android Wear device on the market'. The reason? The LG G Watch R comprises decent specs (Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU, 4GB of onboard storage, 512MB RAM and Bluetooth 4.0) and a superior screen that beats the rest of the competition. There are still some issues with size, though. And battery life could cause problems, but after our initial tests we love this device.

4 Moto 360

As with many other tech companies, Motorola decided to launch the Moto 360 to coincide with IFA, rather than being on the bill itself. But the watch was still on the show floor, just behind closed doors. We managed to get a look at the Moto 360 and it is another smartwatch that proves you can have both style and substance on your wrist. The Moto 360 has been given a unique near-360 display, totes Android Wear and, in our tests, decent battery life.

5 Nokia Lumia 830

Hang on a second,' you're probably thinking, 'a Nokia phone in our best of?' And in past years you'd probably be right, but despite the Microsoft company's steady progression, it's fair to say that the hype around Nokia's products has never been at lower ebb. And that's a shame because this time around Nokia has provided a couple of interesting options for those looking to eschew iOS and Android in favour of a Windows Phone. With an affordable price tag, the 830 could turn out to be a real winner in the Lumia range.

6 Philips 55PUS8909C

Now this is interesting. Philips has added Android to its premium lineup of televisions and the results are nothing short of spectacular. For a start the Philips 55PUS8909C TV is curved, offering up a more immersive viewing experience. Then there is the fact it is 4K, with the telly making good use of Philips' Perfect Pixel Ultra HD Engine. Add in Android and what you have is one of the smartest Smart TVs around. We can't wait to get it in for a full review.