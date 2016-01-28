Awesome engineers prove that being Spider-Man is totally possible

Just a few weeks ago, researchers at the University of Cambridge determined it was impossible for anything larger than a gecko to crawl along walls like Spider-Man.

With this research in mind, Stephen Colbert blamed science for killing our superhero hopes.

In response, a Stanford University engineer is standing up to the naysayers, and wants everyone to know that Spider-Man-like abilities are possible - at least, with the right tech.

Elliot Hawkes hit back in a video, describing a "Gecko Glove" that a team at Stanford developed, allowing humans to scale a glass wall, albeit rather slowly.

Hawkes explained that the Gecko Glove achieves its Spider-Man skills by being "clever about how you distribute weight."

There are 24 adhesive tiles on each "glove" (it's more of a slat that you hold onto than a glove), which is covered in tiny sawtooth-shaped nano fibers. These spread weight and pressure evenly across the gloves, springs sit in the back of each tile.

The nano fibers adheres to the wall, and unstick when pulled away in a specific direction. The system doesn't look like something we'd trust to scale a 20-story building, but it's a neat demonstration of the power of science.

You can check out the engineer's spidey achievement in the video below.

Via Engadget