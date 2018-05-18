Verizon to bring 5G to Los Angeles in 2018

Verizon will deploy a 5G network in Los Angeles later this year as it continues plans to bring nxt generation networks to up to five US locations before the end of 2018.

The US operator has held 5G trials across several locations with its network partners, which include Samsung, and had previously announced it would launch a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband service in the Californian capital of Sacramento.

But by launching in America’s second largest city, and its entertainment capital, Verizon will be hoping to make a splash for what it believes will be a significantly disruptive technology.

Charging ahead

“We’re charging ahead,” said Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam. “I have never seen a technology that is as disruptive and has as much benefit to consumers as 5G.”

"Innovation, hard work and creativity are the foundation of Los Angeles, and that’s why we are proud to partner with Verizon to be one of the first cities in America to start building their 5G network for businesses and residents, which will open doors to opportunity and inspire the next generation of tech leaders and entrepreneurs,” added Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles.

Verizon’s FWA service will use the 28GHz millimetre wave (mmWave) band and will compete with traditional home broadband services. The operator plans to launch a mobile 5G network as early as six months later, once the first 5G smartphones are made available.

Rival AT&T also has 5G plans in the works, while T-Mobile and Sprint claim their proposed merger will allow for the creation of a truly national 5G network because of their low-level spectrum assets with long-range.

The US is keen to retain the leadership position it established in 4G as the industry moves onto 5G, and is competing in a global race with China, Japan and South Korea.

