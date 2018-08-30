Twitter tests a feature that suggests accounts to unfollow

This week, Twitter briefly tested a new feature that provides users with a suggested list of accounts to unfollow.

Originally spotted by TheNextWeb’s Matt Mavarra, the test – which only ran for a few days – provided a pop up on the user’s Twitter account that recommended the user review a list of "accounts you may not need to follow".

Here's how the feature looked:

Twitter is now suggesting accounts to UNFOLLOW! h/t @medavep who got told to unfollow me! pic.twitter.com/PNaY7aQ9i0August 29, 2018

Culling Twitter

In a statement to The Verge, Twitter explained that the test is a step towards cleaning up users’ timelines.

“We know that people want a relevant Twitter timeline. One way to do this is by unfollowing people they don’t engage with regularly,” the statement read. “We ran an incredibly limited test to surface accounts that people were not engaging with to check if they’d like to unfollow them.”

The test for this feature has now concluded, and Twitter hasn't confirmed if it will be rolled out permanently.