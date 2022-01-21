The N64's best Zelda game is finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Audio player loading…

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription tier, as part of its collection of N64 games. The classic Zelda title is the third to be added post-release after Paper Mario and Banjo-Kazooie before it.

News of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask addition to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service came via Nintendo's official Twitter account, confirming a February 2022 release. No specific release day was given, however, but mid to late February seems likely.

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate!The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/WN2Q0Wqc8QJanuary 21, 2022 See more

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask always seemed like a shoo-in for Nintendo Switch Online's N64 offerings, so we're glad to see the game come to the service so soon, especially with other popular titles like F-Zero X and Kirby 64 confirmed for the service and waiting in the wings.

Originally released in 2000, the follow-up to Ocarina of Time is praised to this day for its darker themes, particularly ones of love, loss, and existentialism. It was a bit of a departure from the family-friendly Nintendo norm and stands out from other games in the series as a result.

Releasing just two years after Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask quite famously didn't have a lot of development time for a mainline Zelda game. As such, the team at Nintendo EAD reused characters and assets from Ocarina of Time in new, creative ways, leading to a game that was simultaneously very familiar and intensely alien.

Fingers crossed that Majora's Mask won't suffer from the same issues faced by Ocarina of Time when that game was released on Nintendo Switch with the launch of the Expansion Pack service. Users reported noticeable input lag and audio delay with the 1998 Zelda game on Switch, issues that were far more prevalent there than with other N64 games on the service.

For those of you who have yet to check out The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, its addition to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack's N64 roster will hopefully present at least a serviceable way to play the classic adventure.

Keep in mind that you will need to be subscribed to the higher Expansion Pack tier to be granted access to the game, which will run you $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 for a 12-month subscription. You'll also gain access to the Nintendo Switch Online's collection of Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC at no extra cost.