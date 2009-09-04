In pictures: Toshiba's first LED TV

Toshiba announced its first LED-backlit LCD television, the Regza SV series yesterday at IFA. And, as well as snapping the company's new BDX2000 Blu-ray player, we also took a look at the company's new TV.

Available in 46-inch and 55-inch sizes, the Regza SV uses 10-bit processing to create a palette of over a billion colours. And, like other manufacturers, Tosh's flagship flat screen offers local dimming and an impressive dynamic contrast ratio - here reaching 2,000,000:1.

The SV screens all have Resolution+ (to upscale standard def sources), 200Hz motion scanning and AutoView (calibrating the screen automatically depending on ambient lighting).

Also, all the models are DNLA-compliant for talking to other devices and the line-up utilises Dolby Volume so you're not blasted by noisy ads when you're in the middle of a quieter programme.