Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are rolling onto the PS5 in a new games collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will reintroduce 13 classic games featuring the adolescent reptiles to the PS5 and PS4 later this year.

Announced during March's State of Play presentation, the upcoming compilation will port more than a dozen TMNT games that first appeared on the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Gameboy, and arcade machines to modern consoles.

The games - which include Turtles in Time, The Manhattan Project, Tournament Fighters, and the TMNT Arcade Game - are primarily 2D fighting games.

As well as being ported to Sony's systems, they'll also boast HD textures, optional button mapping, behind-the-scenes art and development sketches, and the option to save and rewind the games anytime, making the notoriously difficult titles a little more palatable.

Online multiplayer will also be added to some of the games, as well as local co-op, so you can play with your friends.

Sony didn't reveal an exact release date other than sometime in 2022. Watch the collection's trailer below.