TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Steganos Password Manager 19 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.
Peel back the 14th door on our free downloads advent calendar to reveal Steganos Password-Manager 19 – a feature-packed tool to protect all your account logins and generate super-secure passwords.
Steganos Password Manager 18 not only protects your email, social media and other everyday accounts, it also includes secure storage for bank account and credit card details, plus space for your own notes.
It includes a password generator, plus support for PicPass picture passwords and an on-screen keyboard to stop keyloggers intercepting your keystrokes as you type.
You can also carry your passwords safely with you on your iPhone, iPad or Android smartphone. Download and install Steganos Password Manager 19, then request your free serial number and start protecting your accounts today.
- Download provided by Steganos
