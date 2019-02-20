Samsung's new Galaxy Fit is just a pretty basic fitness tracker

Samsung has decided fitness trackers aren't far from dead - the new Samsung Galaxy Fit bring new features to your wrist, to help you stay healthy.

We're still waiting for the full amount of information on this fitness tracker, as it seems to be a pretty basic fitness tracker that's rather similar to the previously-launched Samsung Gear Fit 2.

The new Gear Fit is only 23g (as light as a strawberry, Samsung tells us) which means it'll be pretty comfortable to wear... but it doesn't pack much in the way of innovation.

Like the newly-announced Galaxy Watch Active, the Galaxy Fit is water resistant (although we're not sure if it's 5ATM, which make it excellent for swimming) and can track your steps and heart rate on the go.

There's a slim Super AMOLED screen that you can swipe through, although we're not sure how large it actually is.

Sleep tracking and stress management are on board - the former simply analyzes your sleep (and we've seen that for years) and the stress management tool is useful, but it will be interesting to see if that brings deep insights or just tells you to breathe deeply once in a while.

The Galaxy Fit can track six different exercises automatically, although we're not sure which at this time, but that's useful if you're someone who likes to cycle and run around a bit but hate swiping at your wrist to get going.

You'll also be able to manually add in exercises so you can put all your efforts into the Samsung Health app and see how healthy you're getting day by day... or failing with nothing to add.

The good news? The Samsung Galaxy Fit will last 'about' a week on a single charge, according the brand, and the Galaxy Fit release date has been set for May 21... which is a rather long time to wait after launch in February.

Sadly, the one thing that could make the Galaxy Fit attractive is a great price, and we don't have that to hand right now. When that emerges, and we know which countries will be getting it, we'll update you right away.