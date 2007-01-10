Macworld 2007: Apple draft-802.11n router

To go alongside its Macworld-announced Apple TV box, Apple has introduced a draft 802.11n wireless router which can share external an hard drive or a printer.

The trouble is, the AirPort Extreme Base Station is pretty poor value for anyone in the UK. At £119, cheaper solutions are already available from many other vendors.

It also doesn't include an ADSL modem - largely due to the limited countries ADSL modem routers can be marketed, but will still be good for UK punters connecting through cable broadband.

As well as a WAN Ethernet port, the router has three LAN ports for wired connections to other computers instead of the usual four.

The one interesting feature is a built-in USB port, enabling to print wirelessly to a USB printer or share any external USB hard drive.