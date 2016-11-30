Raspberry Pi enthusiasts rejoice! Pi User magazine launches

The wonderful world of Raspberry Pi has exploded in popularity since the arrival of the low-cost computer - and Future (TechRadar's publisher) has now launched a magazine for all the Pi enthusiasts.

Pi User is packed with practical advice for Raspberry Pi owners, including how-to projects you can try with your Pi and the latest Pi news.

The first issue features the top 20 Pi add-ons for turning your Pi into something really special.

It will also show people how to code with the Pi using the popular Scratch and Python programming languages as well as look at what people are using the Pi for around the world and show you the best add-ons you can buy.

Look out for issue one at your local newsagent now, or you can order Pi User online at My Favourite Magazine

And if you want to try before you buy, there's a special sampler available here.

We'll leave you with a look at the cover...