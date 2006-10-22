Fujifilm releases Finepix F31fd

Fujifilm has launched an enhanced version of its F30 camera, and has also announced that it is developing a new SLR camera.

The Fujifilm FinePix F31fd features almost identical specifications to the F30, but offers a key addition in the presence of face-detection technology, which Fuji describes as "the world's fastest".

Other features includes a 6-megapixel CCD, 3x optical zoom, a top ISO of 3200, long-life battery and 30fps VGA movie capture.

The F31fd will go on sale alongside the F30, with pricing to be announced nearer to the model's November launch.

Fujifilm has also announced it is developing a new digital SLR camera, the FinePix S5 Pro.

Due to be available in "early 2007", the S5 Pro features 12.34-megapixels (6.17 million 'S pixels' and 6.17 million 'R pixels'). Other improvements are a new body, better auto-focus, improved flash, metering, a lithium-ion battery, up to ISO 3200 sensitivity and LAN/Wi-Fi accessories. Anna Lagerkvist