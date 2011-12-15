Leica launches magazine app

The Leica S Magazine is now available as an iPad app

Leica has introduced a new photographic magazine for users of its S-System, which is available via an iPad app.

S-Magazine showcases the latest work by professional photographers using the system, with editorial portfolios and current advertising campaigns being the main focus.

Prominent international photographers, along with information on the latest trends in commercial photography will also be included.

The magazine is already available as print edition, but this is the first time it will be available in digital form and is launched in conjunction with the new online portal for S Photographers, S-League.net.

Photographers

In the first issue, renowned fashion photographers Joachim Baldauf, Straulino and Manuel Pandalis are featured and offer their own perspectives and on using the Leica S camera system.

It is hoped that the magazine will give photographers using the S System a good place to showcase their work to broad and international audiences.

The Leica S2 is the premium camera manufacturer's medium format £20,000 camera. It features a Kodak-made 16 bit 30x45mm CCD chip sensor with 37.5 million effective pixel resolution.

Back in August, Leica introduced a new range of accessories for the camera, including an adapter which allowed users to attach a variety of medium-format lenses from other manufacturers to be attached to the S System.

S-Magazine is available to download now from the App Store for free.