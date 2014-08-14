84.7% of all global smartphone shipments run Android

Android-powered smartphones made up 84.7% of all global smartphone shipments during the second quarter of 2014, according to IDC. Of the 301.3 million smartphones shipped during Q2, 255.3 devices featured the Android platform.

Global smartphone shipments increased 24.3% compared with the same quarter last year. This represents the largest quarterly volume of smartphone shipments in history.

Samsung benefited most from the increase in device shipments. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer accounted for 29.3% of all Android-powered shipments during the quarter. Although this figure represents the largest market share for any manufacturer, it is an 11.7% decrease for Samsung compared with 2012. Other notable Android-powered device manufacturers include Coolpad, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

What about Apple?

iOS-powered smartphones accounted for 11.7% of all global shipments during the quarter (or roughly 35.2 million devices). This figure represents a decrease in market share for Apple, which held 13% of the market share in Q2 of 2013. Apple, however, is expected to benefit from the Q3 release of the iPhone 6, which is expected to become generally available on September 9.

Windows Phone was the third most-shipped operating system during the quarter. Roughly 2.5% of all devices (or 7.1 million) were powered by the Windows Phone operating system.

Blackberry’s market share continued to tumble, down to 0.5% compared with 2.8% last year. The platform, once the predominant smartphone operating system on the market, was only shipped on 1.5 million devices this quarter, compared with 6.7 million devices during the same quarter last year.