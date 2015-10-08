5 reasons business users should consider Microsoft's Lumia 950

After having attracted a niche and devoted audience of mobile photographers with the Lumia line of smartphones, Microsoft is hoping to grow its 3% mobile operating system (OS) market share in the US by changing its focus.

Boasting features that allows business users to do more, the new Lumia 950 and Lumia 950XL come with flagship specs that allow the devices to compete with popular Android and iPhone models. However, the star of the show will be the Windows 10 software that powers these devices.

Windows 10 Mobile will allow these phones to run the same apps that you can run on your PC and Xbox. The OS will also bring desktop-class multitasking and productivity features from Windows 10 to the phone when you connect these devices to Microsoft's new Display Dock.