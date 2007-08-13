Microsoft: six critical updates due today

Nine new updates from Microsoft will be made available via Windows Update later today. The updates, six rated as critical and three as important, are all connected to remote code execution - vulnerabilities in software.

The Windows Vista performance updates we reported on last week aren't mentioned in the Security Bulletin. However, they could possibly be made available at the same time even though they are only performance-related updates. According to Microsoft spokespeople in the US last week, these updates will become available via Windows Update at "a later date".

Windows, Office and Internet Explorer are all affected by critical updates, while one impacts upon Visual Basic and Office for Mac as well. One of the important updates is also exclusively for Vista. Watch as they drip down to your PC (sometime after America wakes up).