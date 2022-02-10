NordVPN is now offering an antivirus service too

Audio player loading…

NordVPN is once again expanding its cybersecurity offerings with the launch of its new antivirus service which can be accessed directly from its VPN.

The company's new antivirus service is called Threat Protection and it provides comprehensive security against a variety of cyber threats by blocking trackers, phishing attempts, intrusive ads, malicious websites and infected files.

The best thing about Threat Protection though is that it's included at no additional cost with a NordVPN subscription and existing users just need to download the latest OpenVPN version of the company's app to enable this new feature. While Threat Protection is currently available for all macOS users, it is being gradually rolled out for Windows.

Product strategist at NordVPN, Vykintas Maknickas provided further insight on the company's Threat Protection offering in a press release, saying:

“Threat Protection takes what was once the task of antivirus software and merges it with NordVPN. Regardless of how long you have been using the internet, you can end up falling victim to some kind of precarious website or download. This is exactly why Threat Protection was introduced — to add a layer of security to make your online browsing safer, cleaner, and more private.”

NordVPN Threat Protection

NordVPN's Threat Protection mitigates three primary kinds of threats including web trackers with malicious ads, harmful websites and infected files.

As fighting off trackers falls outside of the scope of a VPN, Threat Protection steps in to enhance the entire web privacy experience by blocking trackers entirely. Users will also be able to monitor and manage all of the trackers blocked by Threat Protection in real time.

Malicious websites are often used in phishing campaigns and to steal user data and for this reason NordVPN users can enable Threat Protection while browsing the web to avoid them entirely. Once enabled, Threat Protection displays a warning prompt prior to a malicious page be loaded so that users can close the page before putting themselves at risk online.

Threat Protection can also prevent users from being infected with malware and other viruses as it can scan downloaded files before they're opened. If no threats are detected, the file will be marked as safe. However, if malware is discovered, the file will be deleted before it can do any harm. Threat Protection also provides a log of all the files it scans that users can view at any time.

If you're already a NordVPN subscriber, you can enable Threat Protection now after downloading the latest OpenVPN version of the company's app to help further protect your security online.