Netflix's next three mobile games couldn't be more different

Following on the heels of last month's League of Legends spin-off Hextech Mayhem, Netflix Games has announced three new mobile game releases for March, with each title appearing more different than the last.

Available on Android and iOS devices from today for all Netflix subscribers, the three titles range from educational and thought-provoking, to intense and action-packed.

First up is This Is A True Story, which was developed by Frosty Pop in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Charity: Water. The narrative puzzle game hopes to shed light on the 771 million people on Earth who don't have access to clean drinking water. Featuring beautiful hand-painted landscapes, This Is A True Story follows "a Sub-Saharan African woman’s daily struggle to get water for her family."

This Is A True Story, developed by Frosty Pop (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's next game is actually a remaster that some of you may remember from the PS3 era – Shatter Remastered brings back the 2009 original's retro-styled brick-breaking action, along with its "amazing physics, power-ups, boss battles and special attacks." The new mobile version, developed by PikPok, will offer online global leaderboards and will include all of the original Shatter's excellent music by New Zealand-based musician Module.

Shatter Remastered, developed by PikPok (Image credit: Netflix)

And finally, Netflix Games and developer PikPok once again go in an entirely different direction with this final March title – the zombie shooter Into The Dead 2: Unleashed. Described as a runner/shooter hybrid, Into The Dead 2: Unleashed will see players fend off hordes of zombies over numerous chapters and stages, as well as hundreds of challenges.

Into The Dead 2: Unleashed, developed by PikPok (Image credit: Netflix)

This Is A True Story and Statter Remastered are both available to download now via the Netflix app, while Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is scheduled to arrive some time before the end of March.