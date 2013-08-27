Nokia's rumoured Windows RT tablet to get iPad-matching price tag

Details of a forthcoming Nokia Windows RT tablet are hotting up, with the latest report claiming that the slate will be "priced competitively" against Apple's iPad.

This latest morsel of information comes from The Verge's insider sources, who added that the Finnish handset maker won't try to undercut pricing initially.

It means that the tablet, which according to the sources has been given the codename 'Sirius', could come in at around the £399 mark that Apple charges for the 16GB WiFi-only model.

Though that's £120 more than the basic 32GB Surface RT model will set you back, Nokia is reportedly planning to throw in a keyboard that houses a battery to provide the tablet with extra juice, which goes some way to matching the £110 you would have to fork out for Microsoft's best-in-class Type Cover.

Without the keyboard, Nokia is apparently aiming for 10 hours of battery life with LTE turned on.

Connectivity options on the tablet reportedly include a microSD port to bulk up the internal 32GB of storage, a Micro HDMI connector, and a Micro USB port.

Skinny slate

The report also mentions that Nokia's rumoured slate will be thinner and lighter than the iPad 4 and adds that 'Siruis' takes its design cues from the company's colourful Lumia handset range.

The tablet is also said to tote a Full HD display, matching that of Microsoft's Surface Pro tablet and beating the Surface RT's standard HD panel.

We reported earlier this month that the device will feature a quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor and may appear at a launch "tentatively scheduled" for September 26.

While Asus, Samsung and other vendors are seemingly deserting Windows RT in droves, details of a forthcoming Nokia tablet running Microsoft's troubled platform indicate that the Finnish company may not have received the memo.