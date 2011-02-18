New Toshiba Folio 100 tablet revealed

Toshiba is resurrecting its Toshiba Folio 100 tablet, despite the first iteration of the device being dropped by the Dixons retail group.

It was all going so well for the Toshiba Folio 100.

After a positive showing at IFA 2010, the tablet was released to middling reviews and then canned soon after by Dixons due to an unusually high number of returns.

Tablet frenzy

But Toshiba has revealed to TechRadar that it is making a comeback and will be refreshed for this year.

Currently the Toshiba Folio 100 UK release date is March 2011, with the tablet still featuring Android 2.2 and no access to the Android Market.

Those who want Android 3.0 will want to try out the as-yet unnamed Toshiba tablet, that is set to come with Android 3.0, two USB 2.0 ports and an SD card slot.

The Toshiba tablet also houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen capable of displaying 720p HD video on its 1280x800 display.